Virgin Media remains most complained about broadband and landline provider

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Virgin Media has once again topped the rankings of the most complained-about broadband, landline and pay-TV providers, Ofcom figures show.

The regulator said Virgin Media received the most complaints between October and December last year, driven by how customer issues were being handled, although they did see a sizeable fall in all of these areas from the previous quarter.

Ofcom publishes complaints data every three months to help people compare providers when they look to shop around, as well as push providers into improving their services.

Virgin Media received 20 complaints per 100,000 broadband customers between October and December, an improvement on the 32 per 100,000 recorded in the previous quarter.

It was slightly ahead of Now Broadband which received 18 complaints, but lagged behind the industry average of 12.

Sky came in with the fewest complaints at five per 100,000 customers, while Plusnet and EE both received nine.

Complaints handling was the cause of 43% of customer complaints against Virgin Media, compared with an industry average of 32%.

Some 22% of its complaints were about faults, service and provisioning, well below the industry average of 37%.

Its complaints for landline came in at 13 per 100,000, just ahead of Shell Energy and Now Broadband which had 12 and 10, respectively. It marks a reduction from the previous quarter, which saw 19 complaints per 100,000.

Complaints handling was again the chief gripe among customers, with 43% of complaints compared to an average of 31%.

O2 also came top of the list for mobile complaints, receiving seven complaints per 100,000, compared to the second-highest, Three, with four and an industry average of three.

Virgin Media also received 13 complaints per 100,000 for pay-TV, almost double that of BT, which received seven and Sky and TalkTalk which both received two.

Complaints handling once again remained the biggest concern among customers for both.

Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s policy director, said: “We can see from these latest figures that customer dissatisfaction remains at a similar level to the previous quarter.

“While there has been an improvement in Virgin Media’s performance, its position at the bottom of our tables shows there is further room for improvement.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “At a time when many telecoms firms have implemented mid-contract price hikes of almost nine per cent, it’s unacceptable that poor customer service from some of the biggest telecoms firms has led thousands of their customers to complain to the regulator.

“Virgin Media is the most complained-about broadband firm and also performed particularly poorly for customer service in Which?’s most recent broadband customer satisfaction survey.

“While many consumers will rightly consider switching, firms that are falling short must urgently make improvements so all customers are getting the standard of service and support they need and deserve.”