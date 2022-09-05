Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Vistry agrees £1.25bn takeover of housebuilding rival Countryside

The deal will see the Countryside brand added to Vistry’s existing stable, including Bovis Homes and Linden Homes.

Holly Williams
Monday 05 September 2022 08:09
Housebuilder Vistry Group has agreed a takeover of rival Countryside Properties in a deal worth around £1.25bn (Rui Vieira/PA)
Housebuilder Vistry Group has agreed a takeover of rival Countryside Properties in a deal worth around £1.25bn (Rui Vieira/PA)
(PA Archive)

Housebuilder Vistry Group has agreed a takeover of rival Countryside Properties in a deal worth around £1.25 billion.

Vistry – formerly known as Bovis Homes – said the cash and share offer totals about 249p a share and marks a 9.1% premium to Countryside’s 228p closing price on Friday.

The deal will see the Countryside Partnerships brand added to Vistry’s existing stable, including Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Drew Smith.

Rival suitor Inclusive Capital Partners (In-Cap), Countryside’s third largest shareholder with a 9.2% stake, said it is withdrawing from the bidding process and supports the Vistry tie-up.

The Countryside board has carefully reviewed this combination and believes it offers the best potential to create the greatest value for Countryside shareholders

Douglas Hurt, Countryside Properties

Recommended

Countryside put itself up for sale in June after rejecting two unsolicited takeover approaches from In-Cap.

But the Vistry deal price is less than the 295p second proposal put forward by In-Cap in May, which valued Countryside at £1.5 billion in total.

Countryside chairman Douglas Hurt said: “The Countryside board has carefully reviewed this combination and believes it offers the best potential to create the greatest value for Countryside shareholders.”

In-Cap said it “fully embraces the offer for Countryside by Vistry”.

Jeffrey Ubben, founder and managing partner of In-Cap, said: “Due to significant operating synergies, In-Cap believes the combination delivers superior long-term value relative to its 295p per share possible cash offer.”

We believe there is clear potential to generate material value for both Vistry and Countryside shareholders and wider stakeholders from a combined group with enhanced scale and superior returns and to improve the performance of key parts of Countryside’s business

Greg Fitzgerald, Vistry

Vistry chief executive Greg Fitzgerald, who will lead the merged group, said the combination of the two firms “will create a leader in the Partnerships housing sector, with the scale and expertise to accelerate profitable growth across both partnerships and housebuilding, and expand the delivery of much-needed affordable housing across England”.

Recommended

He added: “We believe there is clear potential to generate material value for both Vistry and Countryside shareholders and wider stakeholders from a combined group with enhanced scale andsuperior returns and to improve the performance of key parts of Countryside’s business.”

The group said it has earmarked at least £50 million in cost savings by the end of the second year after the deal, while it flagged “significant benefits” of adding Countryside’s timber frame business.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in