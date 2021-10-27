JD Wetherspoon has put 99p pints back on the menu despite costs rising across the UK’s pub industry.

The company said it will slash the prices on a range of drinks throughout November as it continues its efforts to attract more punters back to pubs following pandemic lockdowns.

It said its 671 pubs across England will sell three alcoholic drinks for 99p each: a pint of Ruddles Best, a bottle of Beck’s and a 25ml measure of Bell’s whisky with a mixer.

Wetherspoons added that its 99 pubs in Scotland and Wales will also sell Beck’s and Bell’s at 99p but will sell real ale from £1.10 due to minimum unit price restrictions.

All hot drinks will also cost 99p, with free refills, as part of its price cuts.

Chairman Tim Martin said Wetherspoons pubs are known for their value-for-money prices (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

Chairman Tim Martin said: “Our pubs are known for their excellent choice of drinks at value-for-money prices at all times.

“Throughout November our customers will be able to choose from a great choice of drinks and save themselves some money too.”

The pub chain has continued to invest in keeping its prices lower despite VAT reductions being phased out, higher wages and rising energy bills at venues.

It comes as other pub bosses have warned that pints of beer are due to get more expensive as firms struggle to swallow the raft of cost rises.

Clive Watson, executive chairman of City Pub Group, said the price of a pint could rise by as much as 30p.

He told the BBC: “We cannot absorb all these increased costs, whether it is the energy costs, whether it is food inflation, whether it is labour costs.

“The only way forward for us is to put the price of food and beer up in our pubs.”