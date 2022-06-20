What is each train operator planning for the rail strikes?

Britain’s train operators have released plans for how their services will be altered during this week’s rail strikes.

Rail workers are walking out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, but there will also be disruption on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for strike days:

– Avanti West Coast

A limited service of around a quarter of the normal timetable will operate, and only between 8am and 6pm.

A number of routes will not be served, such as to North Wales, Stoke and Edinburgh.

The operator has suspended ticket sales for travel between Tuesday and Sunday to “help reduce disruption and overcrowding”.

– c2c

It will operate fewer than a third of normal services, only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

This will include two trains per hour from London Fenchurch Street to Shoeburyness via Laindon, and the same frequency from London Fenchurch Street to Pitsea via Rainham.

No trains will run via Ockendon or Chafford Hundred.

– Caledonian Sleeper

All departures are cancelled between Monday and Friday.

– Chiltern Railways

No trains will run north of Banbury or to Oxford between Tuesday and Saturday.

Services will be suspended on “most routes” on strike days due to “extremely limited availability of staff”.

– CrossCountry

No services will run from Birmingham New Street to Bristol Temple Meads, Cardiff Central, Peterborough, Cambridge or Stansted Airport across the three strike days.

A “very limited service” is planned between Bristol Parkway and Plymouth, and Birmingham New Street and Edinburgh Waverley via Leeds, York and Newcastle.

There will also be a reduced service between Birmingham New Street and Manchester Piccadilly.

– East Midlands Railway

Services will be reduced between Tuesday and Sunday.

Just one train per hour will run in each direction on most routes.

– Gatwick Express

There will be no service on strike days.

Passengers travelling to Gatwick Airport from London can use Southern or Thameslink trains.

A Sunday service on Gatwick Express will run on the days after the strikes, with late starts and early finishes.

– Grand Central

In most cases, just three trains in each direction will be running on strike days.

– Great Northern

There will be very few trains on strike days, with no services east of Ely to King’s Lynn.

An amended Sunday service will be in place on the days after strikes.

– Great Western Railway

A number of services will not be running on strike days, including all those in Cornwall and Devon and on the South Wales main line, Heart of Wessex line, Severn Beach line, North Cotswolds line and South Cotswolds line.

More than half the planned trains from London to Castle Cary between Wednesday and Friday have been cancelled.

– Greater Anglia

On strike days, the firm will not run any trains on its regional and branch lines.

A “very limited service” will operate on some routes to and from London Liverpool Street.

– Heathrow Express

Services will be “significantly affected” this week, with a half hourly timetable between 7.30am and 6.30pm on strike days.

– Hull Trains

On strike days, trains will only run between Doncaster and London King’s Cross.

– London North Eastern Railway

Around 38% of usual service levels are planned.

Trains that do run “are likely to be very busy”.

– London Northwestern Railway

Services on strike days will be “very limited”.

This includes just two trains per hour between London Euston and Northampton, and one per hour between Birmingham New Street and Northampton.

No trains will operate between London Euston and Crewe.

The last train from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh will be at 2pm, while the final service to Leeds will depart at 3.05pm.

– Lumo

There will be “some disruption” to services throughout the week.

– Merseyrail

There will be no train services and no rail replacement buses on strike days.

– Northern

Passengers are urged “not to travel” between Tuesday and Sunday as services will be suspended “on most routes” during strike days, and there will be a “significant impact” on non-strike days.

– ScotRail

No trains will run north of Glasgow or Edinburgh on strike days.

Just two trains per hour will run between the cities via Falkirk.

– South Western Railway

A “severely limited service” will run between 7.15am and 6.30pm on strike days, and only on some routes.

This includes only four trains per hour between London Waterloo and Woking, and two per hour between London Waterloo and Basingstoke.

– Southeastern

Most stations and routes will be closed on strike days, and a “severely reduced service” will operate elsewhere.

There will be no services to or from London Victoria or Charing Cross.

The vast majority of its network in Kent and East Sussex will be closed, apart from the high-speed route to Ashford International.

– Southern

Much of the network will be shut down on strike days.

Services will run on the Brighton Mainline to London Bridge and London Victoria, with additional trains from Tattenham Corner, Epsom Downs, Sutton and West Croydon, via Crystal Palace.

An amended Sunday service will operate after each strike day.

– Stansted Express

A reduced frequency will be in place, with later first trains and earlier last trains.

No services will run from Stansted Airport to Norwich and Cambridge.

– Thameslink

There will be far fewer trains than normal on strike days.

Services will be split north and south, with nothing running between London St Pancras and London Bridge.

An amended Sunday service will operate after each strike day.

– TransPennine Express

There will be a “significant reduction in available services” on strike days.

Several stations will be closed, such as Middlesbrough, Scarborough and Selby.

There will also be significant disruption on Wednesday and Friday.

– Transport for Wales

Most lines will be closed on strike days.

On Tuesday and Thursday, a reduced service will run between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil, with replacement bus services betweenRadyr and Cardiff Central.

On Saturday, there will be limited trains between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Pontypridd, with replacement buses between Radyr and Cardiff Central.

West Midlands Railway

The industrial action will have a “considerable impact on the number of trains” that run on strike days.

There will also be a “very limited service” on Wednesday and Friday.

On strike days, no trains will run on several routes to and from Birmingham New Street, such as Hereford, Shrewsbury, Walsall.