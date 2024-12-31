Wizz Air to return to growth in 2026 as ongoing engine compensation deal struck

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Low-cost European airline Wizz Air has said it is set to return to growth in 2026 as it revealed a two-year support and compensation agreement with engine maker Pratt & Whitney over the grounding of aircraft.

The FTSE 250 listed firm said it expects the ongoing grounding of around 40 of its Airbus A320neo aircraft through to 2025-26 due to inspections needed on the engines, which are made by US aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.

The carrier said it had secured a commercial support agreement with Pratt & Whitney to the end of 2026, which includes both operational support and a compensation package covering the company’s direct costs due to aircraft grounding measures.

The Hungarian airline has been impacted as it has been forced to ground Airbus aircraft to allow engines to be inspected, with half-year results last month showing operating profits slumped by a third to 349.2 million euros (£289.7 million).

But Wizz said it expected to return to growth in its 2025-2026 financial year thanks to ongoing action to offset the aircraft woes.

It has taken orders for the delivery of 50 new Airbus A321neo aircraft deliveries in 2025-26, which will help expand its flight programme by around a fifth.

Wizz Air said: “The company continues to take proactive action to mitigate the financial and operational impact of the grounded aircraft and will continue to work with Pratt & Whitney to ensure that aircraft are returned to operation as soon as possible.”