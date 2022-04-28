Women’s spending power dented by public sector squeeze, unions say

Women’s real wages will fall by almost £40 a month this year, according to new research.

Alan Jones
Friday 29 April 2022 00:18
Women’s real wages will fall by almost £40 a month this year, according to new research (Joe Giddens/PA)
Women’s real wages will fall by almost £40 a month this year, according to new research (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Archive)

Women’s real wages will fall by almost £40 a month this year, according to new research.

The TUC said women were already being hit by the “squeeze” in public sector pay, estimating they are earning £90 a month less in real terms than a year ago.

With rising inflation, women working in the public sector will see their pay packets cut even more this year, said the union organisation.

Women already suffer from the punishing gender pay gap and will now see their wages fall off a cliff this year

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady

Its analysis showed that nurses’ real wages are down more than £2,700 since a year ago, and local government care workers’ pay is down by £1,600.

Recommended

The TUC is calling on the Chancellor to announce an emergency Budget to help families through the cost-of-living crisis.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Women already suffer from the punishing gender pay gap and will now see their wages fall off a cliff this year.

“The Government cannot look on as women across Britain are pushed deep into the red.

“The Chancellor must come back to Parliament with an emergency Budget.

“The longer ministers wait to deal with this living standards emergency the more damage will be done.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in