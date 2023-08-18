UK economy set for £185m boost over World Cup final weekend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Lionesses battling for the Women’s World Cup trophy is expected to give a £185m boost to the UK economy as supporters flock to pubs and bars to watch the final.

Analysis by savings site Voucher Codes found that 13.7 million viewers around the UK are set to tune into the match, with around a fifth heading to their local pub, bar or restaurant to soak up the atmosphere.

Viewers could spend around £138m in supermarkets to stock up on food, drink, merchandise and decorations ahead of the 11am kick-off, according to the report which uses forecasts from GlobalData.

England fans celebrate after the victory against Australia (PA Wire)

A spokesperson for Aldi told The Independent it expects to sell over one million packets of crisps this weekend, along with a surge in the sales of beer and Prosecco – in anticipation of a historic win for the Lionesses on Sunday.

“With the match airing at 11am, sales of popular snacks such as crisps are expected to rise as Aldi predicts to sell over one million packets of crisps this weekend,” they said.

“Meanwhile, many football lovers will be saving the feast for after the match, and opting for a post-game BBQ as Aldi expects sales in burgers to increase by 96 per cent,” they added.

Beer is also expected to be a popular purchase, ahead of the weekend, with the discount supermarket chain predicting to sale over 250,000 individual cans.

“Aldi also predicts 45 bottles of Prosecco will be sold every minute, as shoppers raise a toast to the final.”

The Lionesses will be facing off against the Spanish women’s football team in what promises to be an incredible match this Sunday (Getty)

While the most money will be spent on food and drink, other categories such as sportswear (£16.5m), merchandise (£6.7m), electricals (£6.1m) and decorations (£5.6m) will also see a surge in demand.

Total spending in hospitality venues could reach £47m, the highest of the tournament, with the bulk of spending on drinks including teas and coffees as well as alcoholic beverages.

It would mean that consumers spend about a third more than was splashed out during the Women’s Euro final last summer.

Last year’s tournament provided a five per cent boost to pints sales, with a 10 per cent boost during the final with England versus Germany, according to the British Beer and Pub Association.

The total spend for the entire World Cup is estimated to reach up to £747m, supporting hospitality venues and retailers across Britain, according to VoucherCodes’ research.

An average of 4.6 million tuned in to watch England beat Australia on Wednesday (PA Wire)

Emma McClarkin, the chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “With the Lionesses roaring into the final this Sunday, pubs will be looking forward to welcoming fans to come together to cheer on England.

“Pubs are the home of live sport, with the atmosphere and sense of togetherness unrivalled, and even when broadcast from the other side of the world, this tournament is no different.”

Meanwhile, local authorities are being urged to “turn a blind eye” to pubs opening early for the final on Sunday.

MPs have called on the authorities to ignore instances of publicans serving outside of their usual Sunday hours, after warnings that licensing rules mean leave some venues unable to serve pints or open early for excited fans on the day.

Current regulations mean the sale of alcohol is widely prohibited before 10am on Sunday, but venues such as pubs also have specific hours they can stay open and serve alcohol depending on individual licences.

A blanket change to licensing hours across England would require the approval of Parliament, which is not currently sitting as it is the summer recess - and demands for an emergency recall to Westminster have been dismissed.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove wrote to councils on Thursday, asking them to do everything they can to help venues seeking to extend their hours for the game.

Mr Gove said: “The whole nation is ready to get behind the Lionesses this Sunday in what is England‘s biggest game since 1966.

“I’ve asked councils to do everything they can to help pubs get open earlier on Sunday, so people can come together and enjoy a drink before kick-off for this special occasion.”

Additional reporting by agencies.