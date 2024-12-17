Workers on Avanti West Coast to stage series of strikes
The RMT said its members working as train managers will strike on New Year’s Eve, January 2 and Sundays between January 12 and May 25.
Workers on Avanti West Coast are to stage a series of strikes after rejecting a deal aimed at resolving a dispute over rest day working.
An RMT spokesperson said: “Our members have resoundingly rejected Avanti’s latest offers in two referendums and sustained strike action is now the only way to focus management’s minds on reaching a negotiated settlement with the union.”
The RMT said up to 400 of its members are involved in the dispute.
They voted by 83% against a suggested deal.
Avanti said it was looking at how the strikes will impact services and will confirm its plans as soon as possible.