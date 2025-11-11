Citroen C5 Aircross review: Comfortable, practical and sensible

The latest C5 Aircross is a car Citroen is very excited about. Pointing out that it competes in the largest new car sector across Europe – the family-sized SUV class – the firm says this new one is designed to be a big step on from its predecessor.

This one uses the same platform as two other recent well-received family SUVs, the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland. It’s even built in the same factory, with Citroen saying the year’s delay ahead of the launch of the C5 Aircross has allowed any early problems to be ironed out. That’s potentially good news for reliability.

To set it apart from its sister cars, the Citroen C5 Aircross has a decidedly more comfort-focused orientation. It uses special suspension with ‘Progressive Hydraulic Cushions’, which give it a beautifully cushioned ride, particularly in town. Even the seats have an extra layer of padding, so they’re both soft and comfortable, yet supportive on long distances.

This plug-in hybrid shares the family drive system, though. Now with a 21kWh battery, it has a range of up to 53 miles, with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine taking over when it’s discharged. The clever setup has a combined power output of 195hp which, despite its focus on efficiency, also makes it the fastest C5 Aircross you can buy.

There’s a full range of Citroen C5 Aircross, including a regular mild hybrid and an all-electric e-C5 Aircross. For now, Citroen is restricting the plug-in hybrid to the range-topping Max grade, making it the most expensive variant you can buy. Is it worth it? That’s what I set out to discover during my two days in Mallorca.

How we tested

We flew to Mallorca to join the global first drive event for the Citroen C5 Aircross. We spent a whole day concentrating on the plug-in hybrid, heading to the east of the Balearic Island and driving it on a broad variety of roads.

Citroen C5 Aircross: From £38,855, citroen.co.uk

open image in gallery The traffic information was clearly displayed, even down to how long jams will add to your journey ( Citroen )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Extra-comfortable drive, practical interior, long combined range

Extra-comfortable drive, practical interior, long combined range Cons: A bit soft in corners, plug-in hybrid currently restricted to expensive top-grade trim

Citroen C5 Aircross specs

Price range: £38,855

£38,855 Battery size: 21kWh

21kWh Maximum EV range: 53 miles

53 miles Engine: 1.6-litre petrol

1.6-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

With the plug-in hybrid Citroen C5 Aircross in high demand amongst journalists, my test car wasn’t quite fully charged when I got it. Even so, a 66km (41 mile) range from a battery with 82% charge was pretty impressive, I felt – it would easily be over 50 miles with a full charge. And remember, these were hard-driven press cars, being tested in an environment far removed from the 9-in-10 sub-25-mile journeys Citroen reckons most UK drivers will usually drive.

The combination of pure electric drive and the C5 Aircross’ wonderfully supple suspension meant the first few miles were wonderfully relaxing. It’s a big car, notably larger than the previous version, but good visibility and a nice, high seating position means it’s easy to place on the road. The overall vibe is very ‘Citroen’, which helps give the C5 Aircross character.

I always like to remain in pure EV mode for as long as possible in plug-in hybrids, and this dominated the first part of my test drive. In EV mode, acceleration perhaps isn’t the most vibrant, but it’s fast enough, and the glide-along experience is satisfying. Eventually, with the battery depleted, the engine did start up, signified by a deep rumble. It’s not raucous, but because it’s so quiet in EV mode, you do notice it. The extra verve under acceleration is obvious too, although it does come with a bit of turbo lag, lacking the linearity of EV mode.

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Even with a depleted battery, the C5 Aircross holds enough in reserve to switch back into EV mode at speeds below around 20mph. I was also impressed that, under sustained braking, the battery readout could go from 0% to 3% and more – just from energy recouperation!

open image in gallery Enjoy accurate steering and easy-going handling ( Citroen )

The C5 Aircross doesn’t have any DC rapid charge functionality, sadly. Citroen calculates that, using a 7.4kW wallbox, it will go from flat to fully charged in around three hours.

Other positive aspects of the drive include the accurate steering and easy-going handling. It’s naturally a bit softer than its siblings, so will tip into corners a bit more, but the pay-off in terms of ride quality is, I think, more than worth it.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Citroen C5 Aircross has a really appealing interior. The focus has been on practicality, with plenty of clever stowage spaces, including a really open-plan area behind the touchscreen. This is all finished in light, bright off-grey (with a non-slip base), so it’s easy to find items. That’s great attention to detail – and even the door bins are finished in bright grey.

The special comfort-focused seats live up to their billing, and the soft fabric that stretches the width of the dash adds a warm feel. The seats are heated as standard and have a cooling function if you choose the optional perforated leather-effect upholstery. A panoramic opening sunroof is optional too.

open image in gallery It has exactly the same amount of boot space as the regular petrol hybrid – not always the case ( Citroen )

Rear seat space has certainly improved over the previous C5 Aircross. Bigger doors mean access is easier, and there’s loads of headroom and plenty of knee room. Adults might still wish for more foot room, but it’s generally comfortable overall, and the seat is nice to sit on.

The 565-litre boot is vast, and it’s been thoughtfully designed so it’s easy to use. Fold the rear seats and it expands to a generous 1,668 litres. Citroen adds that because the battery is neatly integrated into the body, this plug-in hybrid has exactly the same amount of boot space as the regular petrol hybrid – that’s not always the case with plug-in hybrids.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Citroen has been able to introduce its own distinctive portrait-format centre touchscreen for the C5 Aircross, which it calls a ‘waterfall’ layout. The floating screen measures 13.0 inches and it’s logically laid out with an easy-to-understand interface. While the climate control settings are located within the touchscreen, they can be permanently displayed, and there are shortcut ‘hard keys’ along the bottom to call up key functions in a hurry. The rotary volume control is a positive, too.

While it has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, I also liked the built-in 3D navigation, which served up accurate, easy-to-understand direction. The traffic information was clearly displayed, even down to how long the jams will add to your journey. 10 years of over-the-air updates is included, although there’s only a year’s worth of real-time traffic information. After that, you’ll need a subscription.

open image in gallery Good news: you swerve the punitive £40k ‘expensive car supplement’ ( Citroen )

The infotainment is supported by a nice, colourful driver display, and an excellent head-up display. This is much larger than regular head-up displays, and is packed with information. The height of it is easily adjusted by a function within the door mirror controller, so it will always be clearly visible. Other manufacturers, take note.

Surprisingly, there’s no premium audio system, even on this range-topping Max model. You’ll have to make do with the regular six-speaker system, which seems like a missed opportunity, given how refined the C5 Aircross generally is.

Prices and running costs

At almost £39,000, the Citroen C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid Max sits at the top of the range. There are currently no cheaper ‘You’ or ‘Plus’ variants, as Citroen eagerly places the focus on the all-electric e-C5 Aircross instead. At least it escapes the punitive £40k ‘expensive car supplement’ which makes road tax more expensive between years two to six.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is one of the first plug-in hybrids to be tested following new, tougher efficiency regulations. This takes the emphasis away from battery-only range, which gives more realistic economy figures. It has a combined figure of 87mpg, which is probably a viable long-term target if you charge regularly. CO2 emissions from 62g/km reflect this tougher testing standard – and means company car drivers will find running the electric e-C5 Aircross a more cost-effective proposition.

Citroen C5 Aircross rivals

Volkswagen Tiguan

Vauxhall Grandland

Kia Sportage

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Using a 7.4kW AC charger, a full charge for the Citroen C5 Aircross takes two hours 55 minutes.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The Citroen C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid currently only comes in top-sped Max trim, which costs almost £39,000. We’d rather see a mid-spec Plus priced around £35k.

Does Citroen replace batteries for free?

The Citroen C5 Aircross’ high-voltage battery has an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty. If it dips below 70% of its original capacity, it will be replaced for free.

Why trust us?

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Citroen C5 Aircross

It’s refreshing these days to drive a car so focused on comfort rather than firm-riding sportiness. I really warmed to the Citroen C5 Aircross as a result, particularly as its flexible plug-in hybrid drivetrain also delivered the all-important range, efficiency and flexibility needed in a hard-working family SUV.