New Sunderland-made Nissan Leaf gets £3,750 discount under government’s Electric Car Grant

The new Nissan Leaf – the latest version of the ground-breaking original electric car – has been confirmed as eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant, securing drivers a discount of up to £3,750, taking the price to £32,249. The move also represents a timely boost for manufacturing in the North East, where the Leaf will be built at Nissan’s Sunderland plant.

The decision comes as the government expands its Electric Car Grant (ECG) list, with the updated scheme now live. Ford (with the Puma Gen-E and E-Tourneo Courier) and Citroen (with the e-C5 Aircross Long Range) were the first recipients of the full Band One discount of £3,750, with 35 other EVs who don’t quite meet the government’s full green criteria getting £1,500 off in Band Two of the Grant.

However, in announcing this latest model to get the Band One grant, the DfT also said that Vauxhall is also in the position of having a model that gets the full £3,750 off – although there’s no news from Vauxhall or on the government’s ECG website on which model. It’s expected that it’s the long-range version of the Vauxhall Grandland with the same, larger 97kWh battery as the Citroen e-C5 Aircross Long Range.

The DfT says that, so far, more than 35,000 drivers have already used the updated grant to buy a new EV since its relaunch in July. The government is expecting sales of eligible models to increase by 118 per cent, reflecting stronger demand since the discount was introduced.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Nissan helped pioneer early EV ownership through the original Leaf, so it is great to see them join our drive to make going electric cheaper and more accessible for families.

“Alongside saving drivers thousands this news is also a big boost for manufacturing in the North East – supporting thousands of jobs in the region whilst backing the industry to grow and deliver our Plan for Change.”

James Taylor, Nissan GB Managing Director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to confirm Leaf’s pricing at £32,249 including the electric car grant, which will deliver an accessible route to EV ownership for our customers. This is fantastic news for people looking to switch to fully electric motoring. Best of all, it’s proudly built right here in the UK!”

The expanded grant forms part of a wider plan to strengthen the UK’s EV ecosystem, with the government pointing to £381m of funding through its Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) programme. That investment is now rolling out across the country, with faster growth expected outside London – particularly in regions such as Yorkshire, Wales, the West Midlands and the East of England, where chargepoint numbers have risen strongly this year.

The Department for Transport also highlighted progress on home charging, confirming that it is cutting red tape to make it easier to install chargers in properties without driveways or where renters may previously have faced hurdles. A further £25m will make installations simpler and cheaper, helping more households charge at home where costs can be as low as 2p per mile.

The inclusion of the new Leaf on the discounted EV list is especially significant given the model’s history. Nissan’s first-generation Leaf was one of the earliest mass-market EVs, built in the UK and shipped globally for more than a decade. With the refreshed model arriving next year – featuring up to 386 miles of range, advanced tech derived from Nissan’s 15 years of EV experience, and the backing of a major manufacturing hub – ministers clearly believe the car can help drive mainstream EV adoption once again.

The government says the latest update to the ECG “comes as demand for EVs continues to surge”, noting that October saw almost a 30 per cent increase in electric car market share compared with the same month last year.