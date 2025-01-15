SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Tesla is fighting back against sliding sales with an all-new 2025 Tesla Model Y, which has been revealed in full on Tesla’s websites in China and Australia. It puts to an end months of rumours and speculation about the replacement for what was the world’s best-selling car in 2023 and the UK’s best-selling electric car in 2024.

The latest news coming out of Germany is that production has started at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin, meaning European cars are likely to be on sale very soon, with US production following afterwards. Right-hand drive Model Ys are expected to come from China, with production already well underway at Tesla’s plant in Shanghai making right-hand drive cars for the Australian market.

Design of the new Tesla Model Y

Codenamed Juniper, the new EV looks remarkably similar to our own rendering produced late last year, showing a Tesla Cybertruck-inspired full-width slim LED light bar at the front of the car that also looks similar to the recently revealed fully-autonomous Tesla Cybercab, too. The main headlights sit just below the light bar in a smoother front bumper that’s more aerodynamic and features a new camera for enhanced Autopilot functions that the new car is expected to bring – Tesla’s ‘full self-driving’ will be available where it’s legal to use.

open image in gallery The rear of the new 2025 Tesla Model Y features a full-width light bar using reflective light, plus the Tesla name spelled out ( Tesla )

There’s a similar design story at the back of the new Model Y, with new C-shaped LED taillights that blend into a full-width light bar that uses reflective lighting and features the Tesla lettering set into it at the bottom. The Model Y name sits on the left of the boot door, with the dual motor badge – in the case of the car in the pictures – on the right hand side. The boot door can now open automatically as you approach the car, and there’s more luggage space inside, too: a total of 2,130 litres including the frunk under the front bonnet.

The profile of the car is very similar to the current model, complete with the camera housing that sits in a design feature on the flank behind the front wheels. There’s still the trademark Tesla deep front windscreen that flows into a full-length glass panoramic roof. There are new, more aerodynamic wheels, too, while the length of the car has increased slightly to boost aerodynamics and efficiency.

Five colours are available, including the new glacier blue but also stealth grey, pearl white, quicksilver and the ultra red in our pictures.

Inside the new Model Y

The look of the cabin remains pretty much the same as in the outgoing car – and the Tesla Model 3 that was heavily revised at the start of 2024. However, while the Model 3 lost both stalks behind the steering wheel, only one of the stalks behind the new Model Y’s steering wheel is missing.

Tesla appears to have listened to feedback from Model 3 owners who’ve found it difficult using buttons on the steering wheel rather than a traditional stalk to select the indicators. Pictures of right-hand drive Model Ys on the Tesla Australia website show a traditional indicator stalk on the left-hand side of the steering wheel although the stalk for gear selection and autopilot on the right of the wheel in the old Model Y has gone. The controls for both of those functions have moved to the touchscreen.

The steering wheel is also new on the Model Y, the new SUV using the same style of steering wheel as the new Model 3.

open image in gallery Quality takes a step up inside the new Tesla Model Y but the gear selector has moved from a stalk behind the steering wheel to buttons on the touchscreen ( Tesla )

The windows feature acoustic glazing for better soundproofing, while there’s an upgrade in material quality with softer fabrics used on the dash and doors. New ambient lighting is based on that found in the latest Model 3. Once again, white and black or full black interiors are on offer.

The 15.4-inch central touchscreen remains, but is joined by an eight-inch touchscreen for rear passengers, which features games for anyone in the back seats to play. Those rear seats now fold electrically at the touch of a button, while the front seats now feature ventilation as well as heating.

open image in gallery A new 8-inch touchscreen in the back of the 2025 Tesla Model Y allows back-seat passengers to play games ( Tesla )

The new Model Y features new suspension, hubs and tyres, hopefully going some way to curing the overly firm ride of the old model, while a reduction in the number of parts in the chassis is also said to improve refinement, making the car quieter still.

New Model Y range, charging speed and performance

Only two ‘launch edition’ versions of the new Model Y feature on Tesla’s Chinese and Australian websites: a long range all-wheel drive car or a standard range car with rear-drive. There’s no word on battery size, but according to Tesla’s Australian website, the long range all-wheel drive car will go up to 342 miles, while the standard range car will travel up to 290 miles on a full charge – both figures are handy increases over the current Model Y which claims a maximum of 331 miles for the Long Range All-Wheel Drive car.

open image in gallery The new 2025 Tesla Model Y will charge at Tesla Superchargers at speeds of up to 250kW ( Tesla )

Charging speeds are rated at up to 250kW for the long range car or 170kW for the standard range model.

When it comes to performance, the longer range Model Y gets from zero to 62mph in 4.3 seconds with the standard range car following in 5.9 seconds. Both claim a maximum speed of 125mph.

A performance version of the Model Y, wearing the same Tesla Performance badging as the new Model 3 with subtle spoilers front and rear, is expected to arrive later in 2025.

Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ release date

With production of the new Model Y underway and ramping up and the car on sale in China and Australia it could be a matter of days before the car pops up on Tesla’s website in the UK, with deliveries expected later on in the first quarter of the year.

open image in gallery New more aerodynamic Storm Hub wheels boost the 2025 Tesla Model Y’s efficiency ( Tesla )

New Model Y pricing

The Tesla Model 3 saw a small price rise when it was relaunched in early 2024, and the same would be expected for the new Tesla Model Y, especially with the improvements to tech, comfort and build quality.

In China, the Long Range All-Wheel Drive car costs ¥303,500 (£33,600) with the Standard-Range Rear-Drive car costing ¥263,500 (£29,200). In Australia the long range car costs AUD 73,400 (£36,928) while the standard car costs UD 63,400 (£31,900).

open image in gallery The new 2025 Tesla Model Y looks very similar to the outgoing car in profile and is available in a new glacier blue ( Tesla )

There currently isn’t a standard rear-drive Model Y on sale in the UK – as it stands the range starts at £46,990 for the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive car. A standard rear-drive Model 3 costs £5,000 less than its Long Range Rear-Drive cousin, so allowing for a slight increase, we would expect a new standard Rear-Drive car to kick off the new Model Y range at around £43,000, with around a £10,000 premium for a Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive car.

New Model Y technology

Elon Musk revealed at the recent Robotaxi event that the Model Y would have full self-driving capabilities where allowed. As with all Teslas, expect over-the-air updates to improve not only the tech on board, but efficiency, too.

The new Model Y is on sale in China with both enhanced autopilot and full self-driving as options, with both likely to be offered in the UK, although the latter cannot yet be used on UK roads.

The latest software updates to roll out across the Tesla range will also be on the new Model Y, with an updated phone and Apple Watch app that enables owners to use their watch as a key for their cars.