US rapper Saweetie on fashion, feminism and working with Doja Cat

Known for breakout hit Icy Girl and her 2021 collaboration with Doja Cat, Best Friend, rapper Saweetie isn’t content with music industry success – she’s got her sights set on Hollywood stardom too.

The California native recently filmed a cameo in the second season of Bel-Air (the Fresh Prince reboot) and is taking classes to hone her acting skills.

“I’m also interested in playing roles not starring as myself,” says Saweetie, who was born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, on the phone from Los Angeles.

“Hopefully I get deeper into acting when it comes to approaching the craft in that way.”

Her dream role would be “a super villain, like Harley Quinn or Poison Ivy”, but in the meantime she’s concentrating on releasing her debut album.

Saweetie likens making the record to carrying a child. “I have to be really careful with it,” she says.

Does she have a due date yet? “No, I don’t unfortunately.”

With fans clamouring for new music, Saweetie – who was nominated for best new artist and best rap song at the 2022 Grammys – would love to team up with one megastar in particular.

“I definitely want to collaborate with Rihanna,” she says, praising the Barbadian singer for her recent Super Bowl performance.

“I absolutely loved it. I was actually at the game, I almost lost my voice.”

The 29-year-old, who starred in an ad for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty in 2018, says her signature make-up look is “definitely lip gloss and some lashes” and she’d love to have her own cosmetics brand one day.

Often sharing outfit pics with her 12.8m Instagram followers, when it comes to fashion Saweetie is all about bold colours and bejewelled bodycon looks.

“I love how I’m able to express my mood through outfits,” she says, describing her personal style as “moody, like my sign, because I’m a Cancer”.

That’s why the jewellery-obsessed rapper has teamed up with Candy Crush Saga, starring in a short film revealing three diamond-encrusted rings that will be awarded to the winners of the Candy Crush All Stars tournament.

“The rings are so iced out, big and bedazzled,” she says, speaking in the car on the way to film the video.

“We’re shooting something super cool today – the skits we’re shooting are inspired by a classic movie.”

She clearly loves her bling, but would Saweetie ever go as far as covering her entire head and face with red rhinestones, like pal Doja Cat did recently at the Schiaparelli couture fashion show? “Absolutely, I love to have fun with fashion, there’s no limits.”

Before teaming up on their hit single, the hip hop stars first met in the UK.

“I thought she was from London, because I met her out there,” the rapper explains. “But she’s actually a West Coast girl like me. She’s super cool.”

In an industry that often pits female artists against each other, Saweetie has nothing but love for her fellow musicians.

“I’m so pro-women. I feel like women make the world colourful. I love to support other women and it’s so cool to see what they are doing with their own art.”

To her, being a feminist means being “unapologetic, supporting yourself, loving yourself, as well as supporting and loving other women”.

No doubt she’ll be surrounded by BFFs at her 30th birthday party in July – and her outfit will be spectacular.

“I always like my birthday parties to have a theme, so everyone can come dressed up,” she says.

“I did Scarface [previously], I did a Nineties party, so am trying to figure out what’s next. I’m going to have lots of fun with my family and friends.”

Candy Crush Saga is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android. To learn more about the mobile game, visit:candycrushsaga.com.