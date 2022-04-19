‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

Ezra Miller was arrested for the second time in Hawaii for the second time in recent weeks and charged with second degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

Hawaii Island police responded to an incident at a Pahoa home early Tuesday morning and arrested Miller. Police said that Miller “became irate” after being asked to leave a private residence and threw a chair at a woman, striking her in the head.

The woman reported a half-inch deep cut on her forehead.

This is not the first legal issue Miller, 29, has faced in Hawaii recently. Several weeks ago, Miller was accused of harassing a woman at a karaoke bar in Hilo and breaking into the residence of a couple who had bailed them out.

Miller, who was born in New Jersey, has portrayed The Flash for a number of years and is set to star in a standalone movie scheduled for release next year.