‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii
The actor was charged with second degree assault after throwing a chair at a woman.
Ezra Miller was arrested for the second time in Hawaii for the second time in recent weeks and charged with second degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.
Hawaii Island police responded to an incident at a Pahoa home early Tuesday morning and arrested Miller. Police said that Miller “became irate” after being asked to leave a private residence and threw a chair at a woman, striking her in the head.
The woman reported a half-inch deep cut on her forehead.
This is not the first legal issue Miller, 29, has faced in Hawaii recently. Several weeks ago, Miller was accused of harassing a woman at a karaoke bar in Hilo and breaking into the residence of a couple who had bailed them out.
Miller, who was born in New Jersey, has portrayed The Flash for a number of years and is set to star in a standalone movie scheduled for release next year.
