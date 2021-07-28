Mila Kunis says she regrets urging Ashton Kutcher not to go on a trip to space he had bought a ticket for.

Kutcher recently explained he had originally purchased a ticket for such an expedition, but that Kunis, to whom he has been married since 2015 and with whom he has two children, “encouraged” him to rethink the decision.

He said he ended up selling his ticket back and sitting out the trip.

Kunis told People in remarks published on Wednesday that she now has second thoughts about asking Kutcher not to go to space.

“We get together nine years ago and he was like, ‘I have a ticket to go to space.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I was like, ‘That’s fun, have fun,’” she told the magazine.

But she said her outlook changed after she and Kutcher had their first child. At that point, she said she began to worry about the possible dangers of a journey to space and asked him to reconsider.

“The fact that I didn’t let him go into space was so selfish of me, but I was a new mom and I was like, ‘You can’t leave me and the babies,’” she said. “And so that’s where that decision was made out of.”

Kunis added: “I want everybody to know I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it’s too late.”

Kutcher, however, seemed determined to take part in such a trip at some point in the future when he first broached the topic earlier this month.

“I will not be on the next flight, but at some point, I’m going to space,” he told Cheddar News, a financial news network, at the time.