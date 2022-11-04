Millie Bobby Brown says co-star Henry Cavill keeps ‘very strict’ boundaries with her

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millie Bobby Brown has said that her Enola Holmes co-star Henry Cavill imposes “very strict” boundaries on their friendship.

The 18-year-old Stranger Things actor and Man of Steel star Cavill, 39, appear together in the new sleuth sequel Enola Holmes 2, on Netflix.

Brown contrasted the relationship between her and Cavill with that which she shares with her Stranger Things co-stars.

Speaking to Deadline, she explained that it felt like she and her young peers on the hit Netflix sci-fi were “all siblings”.

“It’s different because I grew up with Noah [Schnapp] and Charlie [Heaton]. I met them when I was 10.,” she said. “So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates. With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one.

“I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me,” she continued. “I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life. It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like, ‘Understood.’ Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it’s different.

“There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate.”

Cavill was recently in the news after it was announced that he would be stepping down as the star of Netflix’s hit fantasy adaptation The Witcher.

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown at the ‘Enola Holmes 2’ premiere (Getty Images)

The actor had played the lead character, demon hunter Geralt of Rivia, for two seasons, as well as a forthcoming third.

However, while Netflix announced that it was renewing The Witcher for a fourth season, it also revealed that Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the role.

With the exact reasons behind Cavill’s departure still unknown, some fans have claimed to have worked out why he might have left.

Fans of the series also unearthed an interview with Cavill recorded just days before his departure was announced, which they suggest foreshadowed the news.