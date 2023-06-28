✕ Close Canadian wildfires spread haze over New York City

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has enveloped Chicago causing “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” air quality conditions.

The heavy smoke cast a greyish haze over the city as more than 450 wildfires are actively burning across the Canadian provinces.

On Tuesday, Chicago had the worst air quality in the world. Public health officials recommended residents limit their time outside and take precautions before venturing out, including masking.

Air quality alerts were issued for several midwestern states as more smoke was expected to move south on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, people in New York City and other East Coast cities were warned of worsening air quality conditions throughout the week.

Governor Kathy Hochu asked New Yorkers to check their air quality conditions before going outside. Mayor Eric Adams recommended people bring a mask with them as a precaution.

Canada is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.

More than 250 wildfires are considered “out of control” with more popping up each day, in part, due to dry heat conditions.

The fires are so intense that some smokey conditions had crossed across the Atlantic Ocean and into Europe