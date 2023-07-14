BBC Proms interrupted by Just Stop Oil as protesters run on stage and crowd boo

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Just Stop Oil protesters have interrupted the first night of the BBC Proms by running onto the stage with confetti cannons.

Video footage shows the pair waving orange flags and sounding air horns on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall before they are taken by the arm by security guards and removed.

The two campaigners faced loud boos from the crowd who were heard chanting “off, off, off” at the star studded event in London on Friday.

Just Stop Oil named the two protesters as Kate Logan, a 38-year-old mum of two from London, and Pia Bastide, a 29-year-old community worker also from London.

The campaign group said the action targeted the event because of the BBC’s “underwhelming coverage of the climate emergency”.

In a series of tweets, it posted videos of the pair walking on stage and revealing their Just Stop Oil slogan t-shirts.

The group said: “We cannot afford to fiddle while Rome burns.

“Two Just Stop Oil supporters have ran onto the stage at the Royal Albert Hall on the opening night of the BBC Proms.

“The pair set off confetti cannons and sounded air horns, demanding the UK Government immediately halt all new oil and gas consents and licences. They attempted to address the audience before being forcibly removed.”

Actress Lesley Manville made her BBC Proms debut on its opening night.

The Crown star, 67, narrated a piece by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius titled Snofrid on Friday night.