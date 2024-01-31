✕ Close Moment landslide blocks flooded road amid California storm

Californians enjoying a dry, warm start to the year are now bracing for a pair of powerful storms that is headed towards the state.

The two atmospheric river storms are forecast to drop several inches of rain in some areas by this weekend. The “Pineapple Express” - so called because it originates near Hawai’i in the tropical Pacific - is the first of two systems to hit the region in the coming days.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that excessive rainfall is expected from the southern Oregon coast down through central California on Wednesday, with up to three inches of rain is expected in the Sacramento Valley.

By Thursday, Los Angeles is expected to receive up to four inches of rain.

Heavy snow is also expected at higher elevations, and local authorities warned that scattered flash flooding and landslides, due to oversaturated soils, were possible.

The Pineapple Express will hit California after southern parts of the state saw widespread flooding from torrential rain last week. More than 4 inches fell within 24 hours, leading to dangerous flooding throughout San Diego.