California braces for powerful back to back atmospheric river storms : Latest
The storms are forecast to drop several inches of rain in some areas by this weekend
Californians enjoying a dry, warm start to the year are now bracing for a pair of powerful storms that is headed towards the state.
The two atmospheric river storms are forecast to drop several inches of rain in some areas by this weekend. The “Pineapple Express” - so called because it originates near Hawai’i in the tropical Pacific - is the first of two systems to hit the region in the coming days.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that excessive rainfall is expected from the southern Oregon coast down through central California on Wednesday, with up to three inches of rain is expected in the Sacramento Valley.
By Thursday, Los Angeles is expected to receive up to four inches of rain.
Heavy snow is also expected at higher elevations, and local authorities warned that scattered flash flooding and landslides, due to oversaturated soils, were possible.
The Pineapple Express will hit California after southern parts of the state saw widespread flooding from torrential rain last week. More than 4 inches fell within 24 hours, leading to dangerous flooding throughout San Diego.
Storms will affect ‘major population centres’ in California
During a webcast on Tuesday, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told reporters that the the approaching storms would be a “classic” atmospheric river and would be “moderate-to-strong”.
The upcoming storms will “affect all of California’s major population centers,” according to Mr Swain.
“Storm number one will be moderate to strong. Nothing earth-shattering. It won’t be any catastrophe, but it could cause fairly widespread urban and small stream flooding in Northern California,” he said.
“The heavier rains and the stronger winds with storm number one are probably going to be from the Monterey Bay area northward. So this will be a storm that affects the [San Francisco] Bay Area during the evening commute.”
Mr Swain noted that colder air will accompany the second dose of stormy weather that is expected to arrive in the state on Sunday.
“With the Sunday-Monday storm in the Sierra Nevada, there actually could be quite a bit more snowfall,” he said.
Pair of atmospheric rivers set to bring heavy rain to California
A massive atmospheric river known as a “Pineapple Express” is barrelling towards the US West Coast, with torrential rain and powerful winds raising the threat of heavy flooding and landslides.
Forecasters warned that up to eight inches of rain expeced in some areas of northern California.
Here’s what you need to know about the approaching storms:
California weather forecast: Pair of atmospheric rivers set to bring heavy rain
Up to eight inches of rain expeced in some areas of northern California, forecasters warned
What are ‘atmospheric rivers’?
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration (NOAA), atmospheric rivers are narrow regions in the atmosphere that transport much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes. The weather systems are part of the Earth's ocean water cycle, and are tied closely to both water supply and flood risks.
A well-known example of a strong atmospheric river is called the "Pineapple Express" – predicted to soon hit California – because moisture builds up in the tropical Pacific around Hawaii and can wallop the U.S. and Canada's West Coasts with heavy rainfall and snow.
Prevailing winds cross over warm bands of tropical water vapor to form a "river," which travels across the Pacific as part of the global conveyor belt. When it reaches the west coast, the Pineapple Express can dump as much as five inches of rain on California in one day.
According to NOAA, atmospheric rivers come in all shapes and sizes, but those that contain the largest amounts of water vapor and the strongest winds are responsible for extreme rainfall and subsequent flooding. These events can affect the entire west coast of North America, often disrupting travel and damaging property in the process.
Incoming storms to bring ‘significant rain, snow and winds’
The incoming storm system will bring significant rain, higher elevation snow and winds to southwest California on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has said.
The forecaster urged the public to use caution in case of water ponding on roads and icy conditions with blowing snow in the mountains, with periods of moderate to heavy rain expected as the second storm moves in.
The NWS further north in Sacramento added that stronger storm conditions are expected heading into the weekend.
National Weather Service warns of flash flooding on West Coast
Follow here for The Independent’s live coverage of the incoming weather:
