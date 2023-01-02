Jump to content

One killed and thousands under evacuation orders from ‘life-threatening’ California flooding

Graig Graziosi
Monday 02 January 2023 14:56
Comments
<p>California Storms</p>

California Storms

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The storm that killed two and left roadways across northern California flooded has moved further east, but that does not mean Californians are safe from the "incredibly dangerous" and “life-threatening” conditions left in its wake.

On Monday, residents in Sacramento County are still under evacuation orders after the historic flooding breached the city’s levees. Sacramento County officials warned residents that the situation was still "incredibly dangerous" with the potential for overfilled rivers to spill out onto nearby roadways.

CBS News reports that dozens of people required rescue over the weekend when floodwaters caught them in their cars. At least one person was found dead in the town of Wilton after they attempted to drive through the high waters.

Mudslides are still blocking motorways in some parts of the region and trees — brought down by 60mph winds — have disrupted power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power.

Residents in the San Francisco Bay Area are also feeling the after effects of the storm. Fisherman’s Wharf logged its wettest day in 30 years, and a sinkhole opened up at the Oakland Zoo, shuttering it for what zoo officials believe will be at least two weeks.

