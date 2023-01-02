Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The storm that killed two and left roadways across northern California flooded has moved further east, but that does not mean Californians are safe from the "incredibly dangerous" and “life-threatening” conditions left in its wake.

On Monday, residents in Sacramento County are still under evacuation orders after the historic flooding breached the city’s levees. Sacramento County officials warned residents that the situation was still "incredibly dangerous" with the potential for overfilled rivers to spill out onto nearby roadways.

CBS News reports that dozens of people required rescue over the weekend when floodwaters caught them in their cars. At least one person was found dead in the town of Wilton after they attempted to drive through the high waters.

Mudslides are still blocking motorways in some parts of the region and trees — brought down by 60mph winds — have disrupted power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power.

Residents in the San Francisco Bay Area are also feeling the after effects of the storm. Fisherman’s Wharf logged its wettest day in 30 years, and a sinkhole opened up at the Oakland Zoo, shuttering it for what zoo officials believe will be at least two weeks.