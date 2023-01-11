California storms – live: Flash flood warning in San Francisco after Montecito and Santa Barbara evacuations
Succession of storms continue to batter southern and central California
At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as a series of extreme storms continue to batter California.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the latest death toll on Monday, after two people were killed by falling trees.
More lives have now been lost in the storms – which began hammering the state last week – than were caused by two years of wildfires.
In the last two days, more than a foot of rain has fallen in parts of the state bringing dangerous flash floods and leaving more than 200,000 homes without power as of Tuesday morning.
The extreme weather saw the star-studded city of Montecito placed under an evacuation order and on Tuesday the whole of San Francisco was warned of flash flooding.
With conditions worsening, a search was called off on Monday for a boy, 5, who was swept away when his mother’s truck got stuck in a creek near Paso Robles.
Firefighters made a dramatic rescue in Los Angeles after a sinkhole opened up swallowing two cars on Monday night.
More severe weather is forecast throughout the week, raising the potential for flooding, rising rivers, and mudslides on already saturated soils.
Watch: Montecito inundated by floodwater
Data: Most of California’s reservoirs still not at historic levels despite massive rains
If you want a picture of just how severe California’s drought problem is, look at the reservoirs.
Despire intense rain and snow across the state, 12 of the state’s 17 major reservoirs remain below historical averages, according to the California Department of Water Resources data.
Recap: Tuesday’s rains add to woes for California
The latest Pacific storm unleashed torrential downpours and damaging winds in California on Tuesday, knocking out power and turning city streets into rivers as mudslides cut off highways and entire communities faced evacuation orders.
More than 33 million Californians were threatened by severe weather throughout the day as “heavy to excessive” rainfall was expected across the state, especially in southern California, as winds gusts were clocked at more than 40 miles (64 km) an hour in many places, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
The high winds wreaked havoc on the power grid, knocking out electricity to 180,000 homes and businesses as of midday Tuesday, according to data from Poweroutage.us.
Waters beginning to recede after flooding temporarily shuts down Highway 101 near Gilroy
Gilroy, California, a low-lying farm community known for its garlic festival, was an unlikely home to national notoriety on Monday when intense storm conditions in the Golden State flooded roads and fields across the small town, temporarily shutting down US Highway 101.
The north-south corridor is one of the major connectors in the state.
Thankfully, waters are beginning to recede, CBS Bay Area reports, and all four lanes of 101 are back open, according to the California transit agency Caltrans.
Almost entire state of California under weather advisory
Almost the entire state of California is under a weather advisory or warning.
According to the National Weather Service, 22.76 million people are under a flood watch, and a further 11.7 million are under a flood warning — a total of more than 34 million people, or 10 per cent of the total population of the US.
More rainfall and damage expected from two further bouts of stormy weather
Even more rain is in the forecast for California as additional storms from the Pacific are expected to reach the western United States in the coming days, AccuWeather meteorologists say, adding to the disastrous start to the year which has seen multiple storms hit the state since New Year’s Eve.
The most recent storm dumped nearly 10 inches of rain on southern parts of the state and around two feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Another pair of storms are forecast to hit the west coast in the coming week, with the first set to hit the Pacific Northwest first, bringing rain and snow to Washington and Oregon in addition to northern California.
"While the wave of moisture aims for Oregon, parts of Central and Southern California will get a break from the heavy rainfall," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.
The rain will start to move onto the coast Wednesday and persist through Friday, with up to three inches forecast in a stretch from British Columbia south to central California — a few areas could receive more than six inches of additional rainfall.
While a reprieve is expected for San Francisco and Sacramento on Thursday, the second storm will move into the West Coast in time for the weekend and may pack more of a punch for the remainder of California.
"More precipitation is expected to spread across the majority of California again on Saturday," Mr Bauer said about the second storm, which is expected to bring more flooding and high winds, likely adding to the damage already seen.
“Tree damage and power outages could be more extensive with how wet the ground is already,” said Mr Bauer.
California storms devastation captured in dramatic images
The storms that have been pounding California since New Year’s show no sign of letting up.
“Just as the last episode of heavy precipitation across California is beginning to wind down early this morning, another energetic low pressure system is quickly gathering strength off the West Coast and heading once again toward California,” the National Weather Service announced on Tuesday. “In addition to being highly moisture-laden, this rapidly intensifying system is also packing some thunderstorms.”
Here are some of the most dramatic images captured so far this week.
Sinkholes, fallen trees, floods: Dramatic images capture California storm devastation
Storms expected to continue through the week
Flash flood warning issued for San Francisco
The whole city of San Francisco has been placed under a flash flood warning until 3.30pm PT.
How much rain has fallen?
Nearly all of California has seen much above average rainfall totals over the past several weeks, according to the National Weather Service, with totals 400-600 per cent above average values. This has resulted in nearly saturated soils and increasingly high river levels. Today’s heavy rain will further exacerbate ongoing flooding while prolonging the risk of flash flooding and mudslides, especially across recent burn scar regions.
In another indication of how much rain has fallen to date — and how quickly — Santa Barbara County's Cachuma Reservoir rose almost five feet in 24 hours, according to National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist Eric Boldt.
What is an atmospheric river?
The system swamping California is known as an “atmospheric river” - or a “river in the sky” - a band of water vapor that forms over the ocean and can be hundreds of miles wide.
Senior climate correspondent Louise Boyle explains.
What is an atmospheric river?
These weather phenomenon occur globally but are common on the US West Coast
