California hometown of Oprah, Katy Perry and Harry and Meghan evacuated over floods

Liveupdated1673312427

California storm - live: Search for swept away boy, 5, called off as Ellen posts ‘crazy’ Montecito flood video

Mudslide killed 23 people and destroyed 100 homes in Montecito five years ago

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 10 January 2023 01:00
Comments
Drone video of flooded Felton in Santa Cruz County

Tens of thousands of people in California are without power as yet more intense rain storms and flooding hit the already-soaked state on Monday.

The bad weather saw the star-studded city of Montecito, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live, placed under an evacuation order, with the Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday.

Officials said that five inches of rain had fallen in the area since the early hours, more heavy weather was due to come this afternoon and evening.

Santa Barbara emergency officials then subsequently issued a shelter in place warning for those not already evacuated, advising them to go to innermost room or high ground.

More severe weather is forecast for California this week after days of heavy rain, snow and damaging winds, raising the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on already saturated soils.

1673312427

Eighteen people rescued from island in Ventura River

The Ventura County Fire Department says that it rescued 18 people living on an island in the Ventura River on Monday.

“In total 18 victims were rescued, 1 person required medical attention for their minor injuries. 7 people were rescued using a ladder, 7 by air and 4 walked out,” the department tweeted.

Graeme Massie10 January 2023 01:00
1673310743

‘This is crazy’: Ellen DeGeneres shares footage of raging torrent as storm hits star-studded Montecito

‘We need to be nicer to mother nature,’ TV host warns.

Tom Murray has the story.

Ellen DeGeneres shares footage of raging torrent as storm hits star-studded Montecito

‘We need to be nicer to mother nature,’ TV host warns

Graeme Massie10 January 2023 00:32
1673308610

Ellen DeGeneres sheltering in place in Montecito posts video of storm flooding

“Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone,” the star posted on Instagram.

Graeme Massie9 January 2023 23:56
1673307795

Search called off for boy, 5, swept away by California floodwaters

Authorities say that Cal Fire responded to a 911 call to help a vehicle that had become stuck in the San Marcos Creek creekbed near Paso Robles, California, on Monday morning.

Search called off for boy, 5, swept away by California floodwaters

The search has been called off for a five-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California after his mother’s car got stuck in a swollen creek.

Graeme Massie9 January 2023 23:43
1673305142

Social media videos capture Montecito water levels

Graeme Massie9 January 2023 22:59
1673304902

Montecito mudslide remembrance event cancelled

Twenty-three people died and 100 homes were destroyed in devastating mudslides in the city five years ago.

Graeme Massie9 January 2023 22:55
1673304362

Montecito Fire Department’s website crashes

“Our website is down due to high traffic. Please stay tuned to our social media channels for updates,” the fire department stated on Twitter.

Graeme Massie9 January 2023 22:46
1673304055

Serious storm hits California

(AP)
Graeme Massie9 January 2023 22:40
1673303702

California hometown of Oprah, Katy Perry and Harry and Meghan evacuated over floods

Graeme Massie9 January 2023 22:35
1673303179

Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain

Ritzy city, where celebs like Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry also live, is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered Southern California.

Louise Boyle has the story.

Harry and Meghan's hometown of Montecito evacuated

A deadly mudslide in Montecito killed 23 people five years ago

Graeme Massie9 January 2023 22:26

