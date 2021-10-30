Cop26 – latest news: Boris Johnson compares climate crisis to ‘fall of Roman Empire’ as summit begins tomorrow
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued an apocalyptic warning that civilisation could collapse “like the Roman Empire” unless runaway climate change is stopped.
En route to the G20 summit in Rome, he said the world could “go backwards” and “go wrong at extraordinary speed” unless a deal to halt the climate emergency is agreed at the Cop26 conference.
“Humanity, civilisation and society can go backwards as well as forwards and when they start to go wrong, they can go wrong at extraordinary speed,” he said.
“Unless we get this right in tackling climate change, we could see our civilisation, our world, also go backwards.”
“You saw that with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire.”
Cop26, the UN climate summit, is set to begin on Sunday in Glasgow, where 196 world leaders and some 20,000 delegates will come together to commit to reducing carbon emissions in hopes of avoiding a climate catastrophe.
G20 draft communique commits to tackling ‘existential challenge’ of climate change
Leaders from the 20 richest countries have acknowledged the “existential threat” of climate change and will commit to taking urgent steps to limit rising global temperatures.
According to a the G20 draft communique seen by Reuters, leaders in Rome will commit to capping global warming “well below” 2C by pursuing “meaningful and effective actions” to limit warming to 1.5C.
“We commit to tackle the existential challenge of climate change,” the draft communique says.
“We recognise that the impacts of climate change at 1.5 degrees are much lower than at 2 degrees and that immediate action must be taken to keep 1.5 degrees within reach.”
World leaders also acknowledged the importance of achieving global net zero greenhouse gas emissions and carbon neutrality by 2050.
Other elements in the draft communique included a pledge to ensure at least 30 per cent of global land and oceans are protected by 2030, a commitment to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies “over the medium term”.
The world leaders also made a number of commitments around coal power generation, pledging to do their “utmost” to stop building new, unabated coal power generation plants in the 2030s, and committing to end international public financing for newly built unabated coal generation abroad by the end of 2021.
UN President arrives in Glasgow
Abdulla Shahid, president of the United Nations General Assembly has arrived in Glasgow, Scotland for Cop26.
“I look forward to championing the needs of the most vulnerable, advocating to keep 1.5 alive, and calling for clarity and reliability on climate finance,” he said on Twitter.
UN Secretary General calls for ambition and action to ensure success at Cop26
The UN Secretary General has called for ambition and action to ensure success at Cop26 in Glasgow.
On Twitter, he warned that there was a risk that the climate summit would not manage to prevent a climate catastrophe.
“Even if recent pledges were clear & credible – and there are major questions about some of them – we are still careening towards climate catastrophe.
“For real success, we need ambition and action to overcome the risk and make #COP26 a success.”
Climate activist and author Ella Robertson McKay has called on the government to provide the correct framework to facilitate the transition to a green economy at Cop26.
Speaking on LBC, the One Young World managing director said that change would be driven by technology, which ultimately would come from businesses, but added that the government would have to create an enabling environment.
“Realistically this is going to depend on technology, we need the technology to decarbonise, and the technology is not coming from government, its not coming from charities, it’s certainly not coming from people sitting on the motorways, its coming from business,” she said.
“The only carbon neutral solution is a business-led solution.
“Crossing this decarbonisation bridge is complicated and it does involve business, it does involve civil society and people, but the government have got to provide the correct framework at Cop otherwise it won’t happen.”
Prince Charles: Sustainable urban development is key in climate fight
The Prince of Wales has said that sustainable urban development is key in fighting climate change.
Speaking to the Daily Express from Italy, ahead of the G20 Summit, Prince Charles said: “Sustainable urban development is clearly critical in responding to the climate emergency.
“We all know it’s so utterly and vitally important for the future of our planet and of course central, indeed absolutely fundamental I would have said, to any prospect of actually achieving the crucial Cop25 targets.”
He added that he felt that fixing cities would play a vital role in cutting greenhouse gases.
Cop26 a failure if world does not commit to halving emissions by 2030, Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson says Cop26 will have failed unless the world has committed to “halve emissions by the end of this decade”, toughening his aims for the crucial climate summit.
Ahead of leaders gathering in Glasgow in Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said: “This is the decade action needs to be taken – it’s no longer something that can be talked about in broad terms.”
In recent days, Mr Johnson has spoken about net zero targets for 2050 – rather than to slash carbon emissions by 2030 – prompting suggestions he was laying the ground for effective failure.
But the spokesman, asked what “success” would look like, said it must be 2030 commitments to “keep alive” the aim of preventing global temperature rises of more than 1.5C since industrialisation.
Rob Merrick reports:
Cop26 a failure if world does not commit to halving emissions by 2030, Johnson says
No 10 toughens aims for crucial climate talks, saying ‘this is the decade action needs to be taken’
PM warns Cop26 is ‘last chance’ to meet 1.5C commitment
Cop26 is the “last opportunity” for humanity to prevent global temperature rises passing 1.5C, the Prime Minister has said.
Boris Johnson said the human race had entered the last chance saloon on the environment.
He said the focus needed to be on securing agreements for countries to cut their carbon output and stop global warming exceeding the target amount to prevent the worst impacts.
Speaking to the i newspaper, Mr Johnson said: “Cop is really the last opportunity for the planet, humanity, to come together and keep alive the hope of restricting growth in temperatures to 1.5 degrees.
“We are not going to stop climate change any time soon, and we are certainly not going to stop it at Cop26.
“The most we can hope to do, and it is going to be incredibly difficult, is to restrict the growth by the end of the century to 1.5 degrees.”
Waste collection strikes planned for Cop26 called off
Strikes planned by waste collectors and street cleaners planned for Glasgow from Monday during the Cop26 climate summit have been called off by a trade union.
GMB union decided to suspend the action to launch a two-week consultation after local authority umbrella body Cosla made a new pay offer days before the start of the UN climate conference.
Cosla proposes a one-year 5.89 per cent increase for the lowest paid council staff, as part of a £1,062 rise for all staff earning below £25,000. The Scottish Government gave £30 million to support the offer.
GMB members had called for a £2,000 pay rise, and previously turned down an offer of an £850 a year increase for staff earning up to £25,000.
The union’s Drew Duffy said: “While we are pleased that more money for key workers has been found at the 11th hour, the fact it’s taken to the brink of the Cop to get this offer speaks volumes to our members.
“For months, Cosla said they couldn’t pay, and Ministers said they wouldn’t pay, while staff have been attacked by political leaders for standing up for their services and value.”
Gail Macgregor, Cosla’s resources spokeswoman, said: “We are pleased that as a result of this improved offer our trade union colleagues have notified us this afternoon that they will suspend strike action.”
Harry and Meghan say poorest people still deprived of Covid jabs
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have written an open letter to G20 leaders claiming promises of vaccine donations from nations are not reaching the globe’s most vulnerable.
On the eve of the G20 summit, Harry and Meghan said access to the Covid-19 vaccine was a “fundamental human right” in the letter also written with WHO director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Leaders from the world’s richest nations are meeting in Rome this weekend.
Environmental issues expected to be high on the G20 agenda, with the UN climate change Cop26 summit opening on Sunday, but the recovery from the pandemic is also likely to be discussed.
In May, the duke and duchess wrote an open letter to the chief executives of pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca urging them to redouble their support for the UN-sponsored Covax programme.
World losing 5-1 to climate change – Prime Minister says
Boris Johnson said he thinks the world is losing 5-1 to the perils of climate change.
The PM warned that civilisation could collapse in the same way that the Roman Empire fell if world leaders do not take action to reduce carbon emissions to limit rises in global temperatures.
He urged G20 leaders to go faster on tackling climate change when they gather for the Cop26 summit.
Mr Johnson said: “If this was half-time I’d say we were about 5-1 down. We’ve got a long way to go – but we can do it.
“We have the ability to equalise, to save the position and to come back, but it’s going to take a huge amount of effort by the British Government and by all our friends and partners around the world.”
