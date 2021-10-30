✕ Close Watch live as climate protesters gather in Manhattan ahead of Cop26

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued an apocalyptic warning that civilisation could collapse “like the Roman Empire” unless runaway climate change is stopped.

En route to the G20 summit in Rome, he said the world could “go backwards” and “go wrong at extraordinary speed” unless a deal to halt the climate emergency is agreed at the Cop26 conference.

“Humanity, civilisation and society can go backwards as well as forwards and when they start to go wrong, they can go wrong at extraordinary speed,” he said.

“Unless we get this right in tackling climate change, we could see our civilisation, our world, also go backwards.”

“You saw that with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire.”

Cop26, the UN climate summit, is set to begin on Sunday in Glasgow, where 196 world leaders and some 20,000 delegates will come together to commit to reducing carbon emissions in hopes of avoiding a climate catastrophe.