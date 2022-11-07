Climate news – latest: Rishi Sunak arrives as Cop27 to discuss climate compensation
Rishi Sunak has arrived in Egypt for the major summit
British prime minister Rishi Sunak has arrived at the global climate summit Cop27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, as world leaders, scientists, and activists gather for the next two weeks to hash out the pacts urgently needed to limit planetary catastrophe.
It has been a tumultuous 12 months since the last summit in Glasgow. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to global energy shortfalls, triggering cost of living crises in rich countries and leaving some poorer nations on the brink of famine.
There has also been a wave of disasters triggered by the climate crisis – from devastating flooding in Pakistan and western and central Africa, to wildfires and deadly heatwaves across Europe, and Hurricane Ian’s decimation of Florida.
On the first day of the summit, delegates agreed to discuss whether rich nations should compensate poor countries most vulnerable to climate change for their suffering.
“This creates for the first time an institutionally stable space on the formal agenda of COP and the Paris Agreement to discuss the pressing issue of funding arrangements needed to deal with existing gaps, responding to loss and damage,” Cop27 president Sameh Shoukry told the summit opening on Sunday.
PM has no credibility on climate, says Caroline Lucas
Rishi Sunak has “no credibility” when he urges delegates in Egypt to stick to commitments made at the Cop26 climate summit held in Glasgow last year, the co-leader of the Green Party has said.
Posting on Twitter this morning, as the UN climate conference in Egypt moves into its second day, Caroline Lucas attacked the prime minister for telling other nations to uphold the 2021 commitment to reduce the use of coal when his own government has a poor record on mitigating climate change.
She said: “PM has no credibility when he urges others at #COP27 to keep Glasgow commitments when his own Govt hasn’t met finance pledges, hasn’t raised ambition of UK emission cuts, is continuing fossil fuel subsidies, won’t rule out new coal & is greenlighting more oil & gas #WalkTheTalk.”
Sunak to use Cop27 to raise migrant crossings with Macron
Rishi Sunak to set to raise resolutions to the migrant crisis with French president Emmanuel Macron when they meet for the first time in Egypt on Monday.
Ahead of the Cop27 climate summit, the PM told The Sun his “key priority” at the conference was resolving the crisis of small boats crossing the Channel.
“I have spent more time working on that in the last few days than anything else other than the autumn statement,” he said.
The UK and France are “close” to allowing Border Force staff on the beaches, the newspaper reports, with the PM insisting he will continue to push for a deal with Mr Macron.
“We have to get a grip, do a range of things to stop it from happening, return people who shouldn’t be here in the first place.”
Cop27 must be about implementation – anything less would be shameful
The importance of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, Cop27, in Egypt cannot be overstated.
The World Meteorological Organisation, the UN’s weather and climate body, on Sunday released its annual State of the Global Climate report which stated that the target to limit temperature rises to 1.5C was “barely within reach”.
The United Nations warned last month that there is “no credible” pathway in place to rein in global temperature rise to 1.5C degrees, and only “root and branch” transformation can save the planet from disaster.
Pursuing efforts to limit the temperature to 1.5C degrees and “well below” 2C degrees was the agreement that came out of the landmark conference in Paris in 2015, and the conference held in Glasgow last year aimed at keeping that target alive.
The disappointment was clear when Alok Sharma, the president of that 26th conference, said that it did so but “with a weak pulse”.
It is obvious that the same cannot happen again, that we cannot keep kicking the can down the road. The watchword now is implementation.
Read The Independent’s editorial here.
Editorial: Cop27 must be about implementation – anything less would be shameful
Editorial: The global North needs to hear the voices from the global South and act with speed and decisiveness to cut emissions
Fears UK will break climate crisis pledge after failure to reveal funding
Ministers have been told to come clean on suspicions the UK will break promises to fund climate crisis help for poorer nations after failing to set out what money is being provided.
As the crucial Cop27 summit opens, the government is refusing to set out its recent contributions to a crucial global fund – despite Boris Johnson pledging to boost spending to an average of £2.3bn a year.
Figures seen by The Independent show only £1.3bn was paid in 2020, the most recent statistic provided, as rich nations were condemned for failing to meet a $100bn annual target set a decade earlier.
Rob Merrick reports.
Fears UK will break climate crisis pledge after failure to reveal funding
Exclusive: Foreign Office won’t set out payments to crucial global fund, as aid cuts are set to continue
Voices | There is no climate justice without climate finance
This year’s flood in Nigeria has affected millions of people: homes, farms, schools – our country has lost billions of dollars to the damages.
It has affected more than two-thirds of Nigeria, which makes it a total disaster. Yet this is just one of the several realities of the climate crisis we are faced with. This has been our reality for a very long time.
Currently, in my region – west Africa – the climate crisis is exacerbating armed conflict and violence between farmers and herders, due to resources control and the loss of livelihoods. It is the same in other regions of Africa.
Climate change is driving hunger, food insecurity and poverty due to environmental instability. It is so widespread that a simple “loss and damage fund” is not negotiable, writes Oladosu Adenike.
Opinion: There is no climate justice without climate finance
Cop27: Just a single crisis can displace millions of people – let alone multiple crises. We are in a race against time, writes Oladosu Adenike
Brazil, Indonesia and Congo in talks to form rainforest alliance
Brazil’s newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is reportedly in talks with two other major rainforest nations to form a strategic alliance in an effort to unlock conservation funding at the Cop27 climate summit.
Before winning the general elections, Lula began reaching out to Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) about forming a united front of tropical forest countries, nicknamed “Opec for rainforests”.
The three nations combined are home to 52 per cent of the world’s remaining primary tropical forests, which are crucial to prevent climate catastrophe.
“An alliance of countries such as Brazil, Indonesia and the DRC – who all face similar threats – can put pressure on richer countries to accelerate efforts to stop deforestation,” Annisa Rahmawati, head of Indonesian conservation group Satya Bumi, told Reuters.
ICYMI | Climate protesters stop private planes from taking off
Hundreds of environmental activists blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in a demonstration on the eve of the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt.
Footage showed Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion activists cycling around the planes at the transport hub, before others sat down in front of private jets to prevent them from leaving.
Hundreds of other climate activists occupied the airport’s main hall and carried signs that “more trains” and “restrict aviation”.
Dewi Zloch of Greenpeace Netherlands said the activists want “fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets.”
Joe Middleton has more.
Climate protesters on bikes stop private planes from taking off ahead of Cop27 summit
Dewi Zloch of Greenpeace Netherlands said the activists want ‘fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets’
UN summit puts climate compensation on agenda for the first time
World leaders at the Cop27 summit in Egypt have agreed to negotiate for the first time whether rich nations should compensate vulnerable poor countries for their suffering related to climate change.
Funding for countries that have suffered permanent losses and irreparable damage from the climate crisis, termed “loss and damage”, has been placed on the agenda.
“Getting finance for Loss and Damage in the agenda for Cop27 is a definite win for developing countries,” Dr Saleemul Huq, director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) in Bangladesh told The Independent in Sharm el-Sheikh.
He added that the next step would be to “get the fund set up by the end of Cop27”.
Louise Boyle and Stuti Mishra report.
Cop27 puts climate compensation on agenda for the first time
Over the next few days, countries will discuss the shape and financing of the fund
South Africa says it needs $84bn for clean energy transition
South Africa needs nearly $84bn over the next five years for its plans to cut carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy while supporting the affected communities, president Cyril Ramaphosa said.
At last year’s climate conference in Glasgow, first-world nations committed $8.5bn to help South Africa cut its reliance on coal, which is used for the bulk of its electricity generation.
However, according to Mr Ramaphosa, South Africa needs far more than what was pledged at Cop26.
“The scale of funding that is required to achieve our country’s ambition is significantly higher, much higher than the funding that has been offered,” Mr Ramaphosa said last week.
“In going to COP27, that is the message we will be taking forward.”
Pakistan PM urges world leaders to deliver on climate finance commitment
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is the chair of the G77 group of developing nations, has arrived in Egypt to attend the Cop27 climate summit, where he is expected to urge the international community to deliver on its commitment to climate finance along with the loss and damage fund.
Compensation paid by the international community to countries hit by climate disasters is one of the key agenda items for the summit in Egypt.
“Extreme climatic events in Pakistan and the Horn of Africa this year have showcased globalisation of climate change. Turning a blind eye to its lethal effects will be criminal,” Mr Sharif said in a tweet.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies