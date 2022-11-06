✕ Close Cop27: From world leaders to celebrities - who is attending the climate summit?

Negotiations at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt are a “formula for failure”, Britain’s former special envoy on climate change has warned as the critical event begins in Egypt.

This Sharm el-Sheikh confernce has been dubbed the “implementation Cop” as it aims to make progress on transforming pledges into action, as well as strengthening commitments to tackle the crisis.

But Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group and a former lead climate negotiator for Britain, warned that the talks were unlikely to deliver results because there was no global leadership on tackling climate change.

The chief negotiator of this year’s conference, Egypt’s Mohamed Nasr, urged leaders to take the climate crisis as seriously as the Covid pandemic.

Mr Nasr said nature would not wait for humanity to solve its other problems, pointing to deaths in Pakistan caused by climate-fuelled extreme flooding.