Cop27 – latest: Talks just ‘formula for failure without global leadership’

Nations unlikely to make much progress in Egypt, says Britain’s former climate envoy

Liam James
Sunday 06 November 2022 09:23
Comments
Cop27: From world leaders to celebrities - who is attending the climate summit?

Negotiations at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt are a “formula for failure”, Britain’s former special envoy on climate change has warned as the critical event begins in Egypt.

This Sharm el-Sheikh confernce has been dubbed the “implementation Cop” as it aims to make progress on transforming pledges into action, as well as strengthening commitments to tackle the crisis.

But Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group and a former lead climate negotiator for Britain, warned that the talks were unlikely to deliver results because there was no global leadership on tackling climate change.

The chief negotiator of this year’s conference, Egypt’s Mohamed Nasr, urged leaders to take the climate crisis as seriously as the Covid pandemic.

Mr Nasr said nature would not wait for humanity to solve its other problems, pointing to deaths in Pakistan caused by climate-fuelled extreme flooding.

Cop27 negotiations are a ‘formula for failure’, UK’s former climate envoy warns

Negotiations at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt are a “formula for failure”, the government’s former special envoy on climate change has warned as the critical event begins (Saphora Smith writes).

The conference, which starts on Sunday, comes as the climate emergency escalates with droughts, wildfires and floods devastating communities around the world.

This Sharm el-Sheikh summit has been dubbed the “implementation Cop” as it aims to make progress on transforming pledges into action, as well as strengthening commitments to tackle the crisis.

But Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group and a former lead climate negotiator for Britain, warned that the talks were unlikely to deliver results because there was no global leadership on tackling climate change.

Cop27 negotiations are a ‘formula for failure’, UK’s former climate envoy warns

Exclusive: Sir David King says there is no global leadership on tackling climate change

Liam James6 November 2022 09:23

