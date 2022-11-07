Cop27 - live: Boris Johnson jokes UK heatwave sparked turmoil which led to No 10 exit
The former PM referred to himself as the ‘spirit of Cop26’ as he urged delegates to ‘keep 1.5C alive’
Boris Johnson has joked that the heatwave which swept through the UK over the summer might have been the cause of the political turmoil which has riven Westminster in recent months.
On 19 July, less than two weeks after Mr Johnson resigned as prime minister, the UK recorded temperatures above 40C for the first time since records began – a sweltering start to a drawn-out Tory leadership contest which appointed Liz Truss, whose mini-Budget spooked the markets, as his replacement.
Cop27 kicked off in the Egyptian resort town on Sunday when Britain handed over the Cop presidency to Egypt. Day two will see world leaders - including French President Emmanuel Macron, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - address delegates, setting out their priorities for the summit.
Cop27 has been dubbed the “implementation Cop” because its aim is to make progress on transforming pledges into action on the ground, as well as strengthening commitments to tackle the crisis.
Sunak made a ‘big mistake’ in saying he would not attend Cop27
Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at Rishi Sunak over his initial decision not to attend Cop27 in Egypt, promising that a Labour prime minister would work to “pull leaders together” on climate change.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to Imperial College London, the Labour leader said: “The first difference a Labour government would make is that you would have a prime minister who wanted to go to Cop because we realise just how important it is, because we realise that is not just about climate, it is also about the cost of living, it is about energy, it is about the next generation of jobs.
“You would have a prime minister, a Labour prime minister, on the world stage, pulling leaders together. I think Rishi Sunak made a big mistake in saying initially he wouldn’t go, because it gave the impression that the UK no longer wants to be leading on the global stage.
“I think that is a mistake for our country, it is a mistake globally and I think it is a mistake for the climate crisis, which we have got to handle.”
What is on the agenda today?
Success will be reliant on goodwill among national delegations and domestic appetite for reform, both of which have been put under strain by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the United Nations has made it clear that the world needs to act if it wants to avoid climate catastrophe.
In the run up to the event, the United Nations warned that instead of being on track to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, the world was on track for emissions to increase by more than 10 per cent. This means there is “no credible” pathway in place to reach 1.5C by the end of the century, it said.
Boris Johnson attacks ‘nonsense’ from Tory net zero skeptics
Boris Johnson – who claimed to be “spirit of Glasgow Cop26” – attacked net zero sceptics in the Tory party during an event at the Cop27 summit in Egypt.
The former prime minister warned against a “corrosive cynicism” about the economic cost on action to bring down carbon emissions.
“There are people who have drawn the conclusion that the whole project of net zero needs to be delayed, mothballed and put on ice – that we need, for instance, to reopen coal-fired power stations and frack the hell out of the British countryside,” he said.
“We really need to tackle this nonsense head on,” said the former PM, who singled out his old Brexit ally David Frost for special criticism.
Referring to Lord Frost’s description of wind power as “medieval technology”, Mr Johnson said: “I would point out that burning oil is positively paleolithic.”
Cop27 kicks off amid heightened security and under hazy skies
Saphora Smith, Louise Boyle and Stuti Mishra from inside Cop27:
The second day of Cop27 kicked off in Sharm el-Sheikh amid high levels of security and under hazy skies.
The Egyptian resort town is bursting with Cop27 delegates, seen flagging down shuttle buses on the side of the road, and attempting to navigate the maze that is the Tonino Lamborghini conference centre.
Those whose accommodation fell through have been left frantically trying to find other options or facing sky-high rates.
John Kerry was spotted heading to the delegation pavilions, while Boris Johnson has already made headlines before Britain’s prime minister Rishi Sunak has had a chance to speak during the high-level summit scheduled for later on Monday.
The political side of the summit will truly get underway when heads of state and government address delegates, their electorate, and the world starting at 1pm local time (11 am UK) time.
Sunak holds climate talks with Italy’s Meloni in Egypt
Rishi Sunak has met with Italy’s new far-right leader Giorgia Meloni at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.
The pair spoke about house building and planning while journalists were in the room at the start of the bilateral meeting.
The PM and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, took office within days of each other last month.
Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party leads the country’s first far-right-led government since the World War II.
I am the spirit of Glasgow Cop26, says Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson referred to himself as the “spirit of Glasgow Cop26” as he urged delegates at in Sharm-el-Sheikh to “keep 1.5 alive.”
Speaking to The New York Times in Egypt, the former prime minister referred to the Cop27 climate summit as “precious and important” in the face of the “corrosive cynicism against net zero” provoked by Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.
Mr Johnson appeared to attack Liz Truss as he urged leaders to resisit calls to put the struggle against climate change “on ice” and “frack the hell out of the British countryside” – a controversial method of shale gas extraction backed by his short-lived successor.
He also suggested that the 40C highs recorded in the UK over the summer might have been the cause of the political turmoil which has riven Westminster in recent months.
The ex-PM went on to urge delegates to maintain the momentum from Cop26 in Glasgow which he said “defied some of the gloomier media expectations”, insisting that “now is not the moment to abandon net zero.”
Cop27: What's on the agenda today?
Sunak can attend Cop27 due to ‘vast’ work done on Budget, says Shapps
Grant Shapps has said Rishi Sunak is able to attend Cop27 because of the “vast amount” of work that has been completed on the forthcoming Autumn Budget.
The business secretary told Sky News: “I think the chancellor is still working very hard on it and I know that I’ve been working with the PM, the chancellor ... on the business, the climate, the energy aspects of that.
“I think the vast amount of work’s been done and so (Mr Sunak) felt it was appropriate to leave the country.
“But as ever ... his first priority is to make sure that, particularly with that rather choppy period that we’ve been through, that things are stabilised here.”
Sturgeon urges delegates to build on Cop26 commitments
Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it is important that Cop27 builds on Cop26, as the next couple of weeks are “crucial now to our chances of keeping 1.5 alive.”
Speaking from Cop27 in Egypt, she told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “I think Glasgow was a success, we didn’t get everything that had been hoped for going into Glasgow but I think the feeling coming out of Cop26 was that it was a good foundation to build on.
“It will only count if it is implemented, the commitments around keeping 1.5 degrees alive, the commitments around climate finance, mitigation, adaptation, crucially loss and damage, that now has to be implemented and this Cop here in Egypt is all about implementation.
“So, what happens here over the next couple of weeks is absolutely crucial now to our chances of keeping 1.5 alive and, to be blunt about it, saving the planet for generations to come.”
PM has no credibility on climate, says Caroline Lucas
Rishi Sunak has “no credibility” when he urges delegates in Egypt to stick to commitments made at the Cop26 climate summit held in Glasgow last year, the co-leader of the Green Party has said.
Posting on Twitter this morning, as the UN climate conference in Egypt moves into its second day, Caroline Lucas attacked the prime minister for telling other nations to uphold the 2021 commitment to reduce the use of coal when his own government has a poor record on mitigating climate change.
She said: “PM has no credibility when he urges others at #COP27 to keep Glasgow commitments when his own Govt hasn’t met finance pledges, hasn’t raised ambition of UK emission cuts, is continuing fossil fuel subsidies, won’t rule out new coal & is greenlighting more oil & gas #WalkTheTalk.”
