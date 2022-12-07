Go-ahead for controversial Cumbria coal mine sparks climate dismay

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ministers have approved the opening of the first new British coal mine in a generation in a decision has horrified environmentalists and risks fresh revolt by Conservative MPs.

The Woodhouse Colliery project, near Whitehaven in Cumbria, has sparked fierce opposition from local people and environmentalists, including the president of the COP26 climate change summit, former cabinet minister Alok Sharma.

Under development by West Cumbria Mining since 2014, the under-sea mine will be the first deep pit to open in England since 1986. The government’s advisory Climate Change Committee projects it will increase UK greenhouse gas emissions by 0.4 million tonnes a year, the equivalent of around 200,000 cars.

The developers say it will create 500 jobs providing coking coal for the steel-making industry, which has previously been heavily dependent on Russia.

But environmental protests after it was approved by the county council in 2020 resulted in the plan being “called in” last year for a final decision by the communities secretary.

Today’s decision by Michael Gove brings an end to the planning wrangle, but will spark renewed protest in the area

Green groups warn that the new pit will damage the UK’s reputation internationally and undermine its ability to persuade others to make sacrifices to tackle global warming.

Friends of the Earth energy campaigner Tony Bosworth said the decision was a “significant” setback for the UK’s efforts to meet legally-binding targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

And he warned: “The market for the mine’s coal is already starting to evaporate with the steel industry rapidly investing in green production.”

The former chief executive of British Steel Ron Deelan agreed: “This is a completely unnecessary step for the British steel industry, which is not waiting for more coal as there is enough on the free market available.

“The British steel industry needs green investment in electric arc furnaces and hydrogen, to protect jobs and make the UK competitive.”

The decision risks a fresh Conservative split, with Tory MPs including senior former ministers Kwasi Kwarteng, Robert Buckland and Tobias Ellwood having already voiced their opposition.

But at least 31 MPs from the party’s Northern Research Group signed a letter last year demanding the mine go ahead, including local MPs Trudy Harrison, Mark Jenkinson, Simon Fell and John Stevenson.

Downing Street today denied that the decision was part of a quid-pro-quo deal linked to Rishi Sunak’s U-turn this week allowing easier approvals for onshore wind farms.

A spokesperson for Mr Gove’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said that the minister had followed the recommendation of an independent planning inspector.

“This coal will be used for the production of steel and would otherwise need to be imported. It will not be used for power generation,” said the spokesperson.

“The mine seeks to be net zero in its operations and is expected to contribute to local employment and the wider economy.”