Extinction Rebellion protesters block traffic in London demonstration

Extinction Rebellion protesters have descended on Piccadilly Circus as climate demonstrations in London continue.

The environmental movement is also planning to gather outside the Brazilian embassy on the third day of its Impossible Rebellion protests in the capital, due to last for two weeks.

XR is aiming to disrupt “business as usual” in London with its latest set of demonstrations as the climate crisis unfolds.

More than 100 people have been arrested since Sunday, the day before the start of the official action.