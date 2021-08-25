Extinction Rebellion London protests – live: Demonstrators head to Piccadilly Circus as action continues
Extinction Rebellion protesters have descended on Piccadilly Circus as climate demonstrations in London continue.
The environmental movement is also planning to gather outside the Brazilian embassy on the third day of its Impossible Rebellion protests in the capital, due to last for two weeks.
XR is aiming to disrupt “business as usual” in London with its latest set of demonstrations as the climate crisis unfolds.
More than 100 people have been arrested since Sunday, the day before the start of the official action.
Trade officials given ‘Charred Earth Award'
Activists handed a “Charred Earth Award” to the Department for International Trade, during a solemn red-carpet ceremony, with the sound of cattle playing.
“The government must put environmental protection, particularly of the Amazon, front & centre of any trade talks with Brazil,” the London branch of XR said.
Protesters move on to Department for International Trade
XR protesters have now moved on to the Department for International Trade, where they have presented officials with a “Charred Earth” award.
The activists have condemned the government for pursuing future trade with Brazil, who they argue is responsible for massive deforestation of the Amazon rainforest and human rights abuses against indigenous people living there.
More images from today’s protests in central London
XR campaigners are still filling the streets of central London, waving banners, banging drums and making speeches as the third day of action by the group continues.
See some of the latest pictures below:
XR demonstrators praise ‘lighter touch’ policing at latest protests
The Independent’s Daniel Keane is reporting from the protest outside the Brazilian embassy.
One demonstrator, Rowena Fields, 66, was flying an XR flag and told him she had travelled down from York this morning to help highlight the “awful suffering” experienced by indigenous tribes in Brazil.
She said: “I’m here because I want to support indigenous people and highlight the destruction of the Amazon rainforest. This is my fourth XR protest. I think there’s a lighter touch here now compared to before, and it almost feels now the police are more sympathetic to our cause.”
“Some of the conversations I’ve had with them - it appears as if they feel like ‘this protest makes a lot of sense’. You can’t look at the IPCC report and not think: something urgent needs to happen.
“Our tactics are also different. They are more fluid and more dispersed.”
XR activists block oil refinery in the Netherlands
According to reports from The Netherlands, Extinction Rebellion campaigners briefly blocked roads leading to a Shell oil refinery near Rotterdam this morning.
Police arrested 12 activists after they closed roads leading to the Pernis facility, one of the largest refineries in Europe, preventing lorries from entering the site.
The Dutch branch of XR said their action was to demand the fossil fuel giant cut its emissions faster and warned they had other demonstrations planned throughout the week.
Tory MP hits out at XR
A Tory MP has accused Extinction Rebellion of “putting people off” the cause of tackling the climate crisis with their actions.
Watch her comments here:
Does it matter how ‘green’ activists are?
A favourite line of attack against the environmental movement is charging members with hypocrisy.
Right-wing blog Guido Fawkes is among the outlets highlighting that one of Extinction Rebellion’s co-founders, Dr Gail Bradbrook, drives a diesel vehicle.
But does it matter exactly how ‘green’ individual activists are?
Harry Cockburn takes a look at the question:
Does it really matter how ‘green’ XR activists are?
Analysis: How eco-friendly do you have to be before you are allowed to be concerned about environmental destruction, asks Harry Cockburn
Brazil embassy protest
Activists have gathered outside Brazil’s embassy in London for a protest in support of Indigenous people in the Amazon.
See pictures here:
What happened yesterday?
Today is the third official day of Extinction Rebellion’s latest round of protests.
On Tuesday, 40 more environmentalists were arrested as demonstrations continued in central London.
Activists were seen on the top of a van in Soho and staged a “die-in” demonstration in Westminster.
Catch-up on what happened yesterday with Holly Bancroft’s report:
40 arrested as Extinction Rebellion occupy parts of London’s West End
‘We’re only on day two, and the rebellion will continue to build’
Protesters to gather outside Brazilian embassy
Extinction Rebellion are set to gather outside the Brazilian embassy to protest the environmental destruction of the Amazon Rainforest and Brazil’s treatment of its indigenous people.
Protestors will gather from 10am to 11.30am outside the embassy in Cockspur Street in central London.
Extinction Rebellion protestors head to Brazil Embassy
The two Extinction Rebellion events concern Brazil’s treatment of its indigenous people and women and FINT’s role in the fight against climate change.
