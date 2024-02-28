Wildfires spread out-of-control across Texas panhandle sparking emergency evacuations: Live
Several counties aross the middle of the US are under evacuation orders as fires scorch the panhandle
Several wildfires are scorching the Texas panhandle on Tuesday, prompting evacuations
Several wildfires are ravaging northern Texas thanks to dry, windy and unseasonably warm conditions in the region.
On Monday, thirteen fires across Texas burned a total of 77,135 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Now, firefighters are still combatting several active fires across the Texas panhandle.
The northernmost fire, named Smokehouse Creek, is at zero per cent containment as of late Tuesday afternoon and is estimated to be 200,000 acres. Meanwhile, the much smaller Windy Deuce and Grape Vine Creek fires are at 20 per cent containment, while the Juliet Pass fire is at 90 per cent.
Several counties are under emergency evacuation orders as flames continue to scorch the region.
Meanwhile, two fires are burning in eastern Texas. The Mills Creek and San Jacinto fires are both at 0 per cent containment.
Dry and windy conditions amid unseasonably warm temperatures fuelled these fires. Drought conditions are not contributing — much of the panhandle has no drought, with just small portions of the western panhandle considered “abnormally dry” or in “moderate drought.”
Winds could reach up to 65 miles per hour today, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts. Additional fires have continued to develop throughout Tuesday afternoon, the NWS for Amarillo, Texas said on X.
SEE IT: Scorched Texas landscape as wildfires burn out-of-control
What fuelled the Texas fires?
Dry and windy conditions amid unseasonably warm temperatures created the perfect conditions for wildfires to develop.
The National Weather Service forecasts wind gusts reaching 65 miles per hour on Tuesday, as well as “very dry” grass conditions.
Strangely enough, drought conditions are not contributing — much of the panhandle has no drought, with just small portions of the western panhandle considered “abnormally dry” or in “moderate drought.”
ICYMI: Grape Vine Creek fire burns 30,000 acres alone
The Grape Vine Creek fire, which is at 20 per cent containment as of late Tuesday afternoon, has burned 30,000 acres of the Texas panhandle alone, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
On Monday, 13 wildfires across Texas burned more than 77,000 acres in total.
SEE IT: 200,000 acre fire burns through Hutchinson County
The Smoke House Creek fire, burning in Hutchinson County, Texas, is an estimated 200,000 acres and at zero per cent containment as of late Tuesday afternoon.
WATCH: Fires scorch Texas landscape
ICYMI: Nearly 80,000 acres scorched on Monday alone
13 wildfires across Texas burned for a total of 77,135 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
This included four of the fires still burning on Tuesday afternoon in the Texas panhandle.
Chinook helicopter with firefighting capability deployed to help fires
A CH47 Chinook helicopter with firefighting capability flown by members of the Texas National Guard was among the measures deployed to fight the wildfires on Tuesday, accordint to the state Governor’s office.
In addition, over 95 firefighters, heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders from thte Texas A&M Forest Service were deployed, as well as all Hazard Incident Management Team personnel, and five Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams comprising of over 95 personnel and over 25 fire engines.
SEE IT: Firefighters prepare to contain several wildfires in Texas
Statement from Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Read the full statement from Texas Governor Greg Abbott below:
“I issued a disaster declaration today to ensure critical fire response resources are swiftly deployed to areas in the Texas Panhandle being impacted by devastating wildfires.
“The State of Texas stands ready to provide support to our local partners and deploy all resources needed to protect our fellow Texans and their property. Hot and dry conditions caused by high temperatures and windy conditions are expected to continue in the region in the coming days.
“These conditions could increase the potential for these wildfires to grow larger and more dangerous. Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe. I also want to thank the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect their fellow Texans.”
What fuelled the Texas fires?
Dry and windy conditions amid unseasonably warm temperatures created the perfect conditions for wildfires to develop.
The National Weather Service forecasts wind gusts reaching 65 miles per hour on Tuesday, as well as “very dry” grass conditions.
Strangely enough, drought conditions are not contributing — much of the panhandle has no drought, with just small portions of the western panhandle considered “abnormally dry” or in “moderate drought.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies