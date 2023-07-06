Heat health alert issued by Met Office as temperature set to reach 30C

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office has issued a heat health alert as temperatures are set to soar to 30C this weekend.

A yellow alert has been issued for six regions of England, including London and Yorkshire, as well as the east and west Midlands, and the east and south-east of England.

It comes as temperatures are forecast to hit highs of 28C on Friday and 30C on Saturday.

A yellow heat-health alert has been issued in six regions of England (PA Wire)

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned the high temperatures could mean increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for over 65-year-olds or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

The alert is currently in place from 12 noon on Friday 7 July to 9am on Sunday 9 July, with temperatures also expected to be high at night.

However, the Met Office has warned that the sunny weather will be short-lived as thunderstorms and rain are expected to hit the UK again.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “This weekend it’s important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“The forecasted high temperatures are expected to be short-lived, but could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions.

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

Last month was the hottest June on record (AP)

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Harris, said: “Temperatures will be on the rise from Friday, with a plume of continental air allowing temperatures to reach, and perhaps locally exceed, 30°C in parts of England on Friday and Saturday.

“In addition, temperatures overnight will remain high, especially in towns and cities, which will make for an uncomfortably warm night for some.

“Temperatures are likely to start to drop from the west on Saturday and more widely into Sunday, as showers and thunderstorms sweep north-east across the country.”

Last month, was the hottest June on record for the UK, Met Office figures revealed.

June was the hottest since records began in 1884, with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland also reporting their respective warmest June on record.

Temperatures hit a high of 32C last month, with an average mean temperature of 15.8C – eclipsing the previous record by 0.9C.

Heavy showers and thunder are expected to hit the UK from next week, according to the Met Office long-range weather forecast.

However, temperatures are expected to be around average for this time of year.