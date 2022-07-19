✕ Close UK hot weather: How to stay cool in a heatwave

Britain is forecast to see its hottest day on record on Tuesday in the country’s first-ever national heat emergency.

Monday night was expected to be the warmest night ever with highs in the mid-20s in parts, while the rising sun is expected to bring temperatures up to 41C in Yorkshire and 40C in London.

The Met Office said some models even forecast highs of 43C – well above the previous record of 38.7C, recorded in 2019.

Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall said: “I’ve been a qualified meteorologist for 10 years, and telling people about 41C in the UK doesn’t seem real ... It’s been quite an eye-opener to climate change with all these temperatures in the UK.”

Dozens of schools have closed for Tuesday while others cancelled sports days, school trips and detentions, and relaxed uniform codes.

Health authorities have urged people to stay inside during the hottest period of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water.