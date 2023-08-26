Tropical Storm Franklin strengthens into a hurricane

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tropical Storm Franklin has strengthened into a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Saturday.

As of 11am Eastern time, Hurricane Franklin was about 315 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island, the capital island of the Turks and Caicos, and 620 miles south of Bermuda, forecasters said.

The hurricane’s winds had increased up to 75 mph, and NHC said that is had the potential to become a major hurricane by early next week.

Storm swells caused by Franklin are “likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” either late this weekend or early next week along portions of the United States east coast, NHC reported.

Franklin’s heavy flooding has already taken at least one life in the Dominican Republic, and left thousands of residents without power or drinkable water after it made landfall in the country on Wednesday.

More than 540 homes were affected by the storm, according to preliminary government figures as of Thursday, and six communities were cut off by heavy rains.

Crews evacuated 280 people to higher ground ahead of the storm, and another 351 residents sought safety in government shelters.

This article is being updated