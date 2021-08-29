Hurricane Ida has officially made landfall, reaching the southeastern coast of Louisiana near Port Fourchon at 11:55am.

The storm brought winds blowing at 150 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service Hurricane Center.

“Ida made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of 930 mb (27.46 inches),” the Center said in a tweet .

The storm has not yet reached New Orleans , but the city lies directly in its path.

At a press conference on Sunday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell warned New Orleans residents to stay indoors.

“This is the time to stay inside,” Ms Cantrell said. “Do not venture out. No sightseeing. This is very serious.”

Louisiana’s governor, John Bel Edwards , said the state has been preparing for a storm like this since Hurricane Katrina, but Ida will still present a serious challenge.

“We’re as ready as we can be,” Mr Edwards told CNN . “This is going to be a very serious test for our levee systems, especially in coastal Louisiana, and for our people.”

The governor added that the hurricane comes at a very difficult time, as hospitals in the state are already treating huge numbers of people for Covid-19, making it difficult for them to take on new patients hurt by the storm.

In the 16 years since Katrina, the federal government has spent $14.5 billion on building levees, pumps, seawalls, floodgates, and drainage in and around New Orleans. As Ida approaches, some experts think the city is ready.

A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“The post-Katrina system is so different than what was in place before,” US Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Matt Roe has said.

But Ida will severely test that system. According to the National Hurricane Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the hurricane is likely to bring an “extremely life-threatening storm surge,” “catastrophic wind damage,” power outages, and “life-threatening flash and urban flooding” in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent 2,400 of its employees to those states, as well as Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

Photos and videos posted online have already shown severe flooding, winds, and storm surges. One video from Biloxi, Mississippi showed the flooded parking garage of a casino. A photo from New Orleans showed Highway 90 completely underwater .

The storm is also wreaking havoc on Louisiana’s power grid. As of Sunday afternoon, over 150,000 people in the state were without electricity. One energy provider, Entergy, said some customers will have to wait weeks for their power to be restored.

“Every storm is unique,” Entergy said on its website . “Based on historical restoration times, customers in the direct path of a Category 4 hurricane can experience outages up to three weeks and beyond three weeks for a Category 5 hurricane.”

Ida’s strongest winds are currently blowing at 150mph. At 157mph, it would become a Category 5 hurricane.