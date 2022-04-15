What is Nigel Farage’s ‘Vote Power, Not Poverty’ group?

Why is Farage opposed to Net Zero?

According to the organisation’s website: “Our aim is simple. We are demanding a referendum on the life-changing Net Zero plans forced upon us by Westminster politicians.

“We all care about the environment and want cleaner air. We all want to do our bit. But Westminster’s Net Zero is the wrong bit, at the wrong price, in the wrong timeframe.

“Our aim is to galvanise the great British public into pushing back against a Net Zero agenda that will destroy British jobs, whilst making us poorer and colder.”

Experts have denounced it as “disingenuous” and economically illiterate.

When pushed on concrete details about its aims by the Independent’s Donnachadh McCarthy, the organisation was silent.

And climate reporter Zoe Tidman analysed how the cost of slashing emissions will not come cheap but – even just in financial terms – the price of unabated global warming will likely be far higher.