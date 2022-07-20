✕ Close UK heatwave: Dartford wildfire reaches motorway as temperatures hit record high

Thunderstorms were set to sweep across Britain as the warmest day recorded in the country’s history came to a close.

Fires broke out across England and Wales as the UK recorded a temperature above 40C for the first time ever, causing schools to shut down and leaving the transport system in disarray due to the extreme heat.

Major fires damaged property in London, Yorkshire and Kent, as hundreds of firefighters desperately tried to extinguish the blazes amid very dry and stifling conditions. Several fire brigades declared major incidents due to pressure on services.

The UK’s new record breaking temperature, 40.3 C, was recorded today at Coningsby in Lincolnshire. The record before Tuesday stood at 38.7C at Cambridge Botanic Garden on 25 July 2019.

Millions of Britons experienced sweltering temperatures on Monday night, with provisional data suggesting it was the warmest night on record.

Rail users are warned of delays, cancellations and changes to train services, while dozens of schools have closed, ahead of warnings of further disruption due to thunderstorms on Wednesday.