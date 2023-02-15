✕ Close Air near Ohio train derailment deemed safe for residents to return

The devastating consequences of a train derailment in Ohio are still coming into focus more than 11 days after toxic chemicals sparked a massive fire and forced thousands to evacuate.

Some 50 train cars derailed in the town of East Palestine on 3 February, about 20 of them carrying hazardous substances.

More than 2,000 residents evacuated in the aftermath of the derailment have since returned home - but the ecological fallout continues to unfold with reports of people falling ill and animals dropping dead.

New data released by transport company Norfolk Southern revealed the train was carrying more chemicals than initially reported.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, officials were most concerned about ​​vinyl chloride, a volatile colorless gas.

The new data shows the train was also carrying several other dangerous chemicals, including the carcinogen ethylhexyl acrylate and butyl acrylate.

Calls for action from local leaders up to President Joe Biden continue to mount as the full extent of the disaster grows.

Officials have since confirmed that chemicals from the derailment have seeped into the Ohio River basin, potentially affecting 25 million people.