Ohio train derailment - latest: Anger at Biden and Buttigieg for ‘ignoring’ East Palestine chemicals disaster
EPA has confirmed the presence of butyl acrylate in the Ohio River basin
The devastating consequences of a train derailment in Ohio are still coming into focus more than 11 days after toxic chemicals sparked a massive fire and forced thousands to evacuate.
Some 50 train cars derailed in the town of East Palestine on 3 February, about 20 of them carrying hazardous substances.
More than 2,000 residents evacuated in the aftermath of the derailment have since returned home - but the ecological fallout continues to unfold with reports of people falling ill and animals dropping dead.
New data released by transport company Norfolk Southern revealed the train was carrying more chemicals than initially reported.
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, officials were most concerned about vinyl chloride, a volatile colorless gas.
The new data shows the train was also carrying several other dangerous chemicals, including the carcinogen ethylhexyl acrylate and butyl acrylate.
Calls for action from local leaders up to President Joe Biden continue to mount as the full extent of the disaster grows.
Officials have since confirmed that chemicals from the derailment have seeped into the Ohio River basin, potentially affecting 25 million people.
Chinese official mocks US balloon fascination during an ongoing ecological disaster
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying issued a tweet mocking the recent balloon and aerial object controversies that have dominated headlines while an environmental disaster is unfolding in the Rust Belt.
“Apparently some in the US take a wandering civilian balloon as a big threat while the explosive train derailment and toxic chemical leak Not. #OhioChernobyl,” she wrote.
She also mocked the arrest of NewsNation journalist Evan Lambert, asking if it was an example of the “freedom of the press” that is guaranteed in the US Constitution.
Chemicals from the train derailment have been detected in the Ohio River
Ohio Senator JD Vance is facing criticism for taking 10 days to issue a statement about a train derailment near East Palestine that forced thousands of residents to flee their homes due to a toxic chemical spill.
The 3 February crash sparked a large fire and left hazardous materials including vinyl chloride, a volatile odorless gas, and phosgene seeping into the water supply.
On 13 February, Mr Vance said in a statement released on his Twitter page that he was “horrified” by the crash.
He said that “many questions remain” about when it will be safe for residents to return to East Palestine.
Mr Vance added that the crash was part of a troubling trend of “catastrophic infrastructure problems in our country” and that he was committed to understanding the long-term environmental impacts.
Vance found time to tweet about Mexican pizza and the State of the Union before addressing an ecologically disastrous train derailment
Congressman Jim Jordan accuses US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg of not discussing Ohio train derailment
Republican Congressman Jim Jordan accused US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg of ignoring the Norfolk Southern train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.
“Secretary Buttigieg laughing about Chinese spy balloons, while ignoring the Ohio train derailment, shows you how out of touch Democrats are,” he wrote.
Mr Buttigieg replied later on Tuesday, stating that the USDOT was and has been working with officials in East Palestine since the accident to help ensure the safety of the residents and the environment.
When Ben Ratner was selected to be an extra in the film White Noise — which follows a train that derails and spills toxic chemicals — he could not have known that less than two years later he would be living the movie.
Mr Ratner, 37, lives in East Palestine and is one of the many residents seeking answers after the Ohio train derailment that spilled dangerous chemicals near the town.
The similarity between the film and his real life is not lost on him.
“Talk about art imitating life,” he told People. “This is such a scary situation. And you can just about drive yourself crazy thinking about how uncanny the similarities are between what’s happening now and in that movie.”
Mr Ratner and his family had to evacuate for eight days
What chemicals were spilled in the Ohio train derailment and how toxic are they?
Residents of the small town of East Palestine in rural Ohio are still dealing with the environmental consequences of a major train derailment earlier this month.
A Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials careened off the tracks on 3 February after suffering a broken axle, investigators later determined.
No one was harmed in the incident but around 50 cars came off the rails as a result of the accident, around 20 of which were carrying toxic chemicals, prompting more than 2,000 local residents to be temporarily evacuated from the area due to health concerns arising from the leak.
Several cars were carrying hazardous substances including vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate when train derailed in East Palestine on 3 February
Pittsburgh Water and Sewer confirmed in a Twitter post that ground water in East Palestine, Ohio — the site of a catastrophic Norfolk Southern train derailment that spilled hazardous chemicals — would not contaminate the city’s water.
“As the source of potential water contamination is far downstream from our intakes, there is no direct water quality impact from the East Palestine train derailment to our water supply on the Allegheny River,” the agency said in the post.
Pittsburgh is approximately 50 miles from East Palestine.
Data shows more chemicals than initially reported at train derailment
Data released by transport company Norfolk Southern revealed the train which derailed on 3 February was carrying more chemicals than initially reported.
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, officials were most concerned about vinyl chloride, a volatile colorless gas intended for commercial uses.
The new data shows the train was also carrying several other dangerous chemicals, including the carcinogen ethylhexyl acrylate and butyl acrylate.
Other toxins, including phosgene and hydrogen chloride, were emitted in large plumes of smoke during a controlled release and burn following the derailment.
Phosgene is a gas that was deployed as a chemical weapon in the First World War.
The various chemicals are known to cause burning and irritation of the skin and eyes. Inhalation can irritate the nose and throat, causing shortness of breath and coughing.
EPA confirms chemicals in Ohio River basin
The risks posed by the 3 February train derailment have extended far beyond the small town of East Palestine as chemicals seep into the air, ground and water.
The Environmental Protection Agency has now confirmed the presence of butyl acrylate in the Ohio River basin, which is home to around 25 million people.
The discovery has prompted communities far and wide to keep a close eye on their water supply for signs of contamination.
As of Monday, officials said levels of butyl acrylate were “very very low”.
Erin Brockovich has hit out at Joe Biden and told him to “step up” actions after the train derailment in eastern Ohio and the subsequent release of toxic chemicals has sparked health concerns and left farm animals dropping dead.
The renowned whistleblower, environmental activist, consumer advocate and subject of an Oscar-winning film, said the US president needed to be “more involved”.
Ms Brockovich was referring to the 3 February incident when a train operated by Norfolk Southern Railway derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, causing a major fire near the track.
“Doing better than your predecessor, is not doing enough,” Ms Brockovich tweeted on Monday.
“The Biden administration needs to get more involved in this #PalestineOhio train derailment now. We are counting on you to break the chain of administration after administration to turn a blind eye. STEP UP NOW.”
Environmental activist tweets criticism of Biden administration’s reponse to toxic incident
The ecological fallout from the derailment of a freight train carrying toxic materials in rural Ohio is still being determined ten days after the disaster.
Around 50 train cars derailed on 3 February in the small town of East Palestine including about 20 cars carrying hazardous substances.
No one was killed after a broken axle sent the Norfolk Southern train careening off the tracks, investigators said. More than 2,000 residents were evacuated due to health concerns over the chemical leak but have since been allowed to return.
Some of the crashed cars were carrying toxic chemicals - vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate, and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether - which were released into the air, surface soils, and surface waters.
Five rail car tankers of vinyl chloride were intentionally breached by crews, and the substance diverted to an excavated trench. A controlled detonation was then carried out to prevent an explosion, sending noxious black clouds billowing across the area. One of the substances released was phosgene, a gas deployed as a chemical weapon in the First World War.
Environmental remediation work was ongoing, Norfolk Southern reported last week, along with air, soil, and water monitoring in coordination with state and federal agencies. Regulators have said that so far the air quality remains safe and drinking water supplies have not been affected in surrounding communities.
But in the ten days since the disaster, a number of troubling reports have emerged. Some residents have spoken of headaches and feeling sick.
The Independent’s chief climate correspondent Louise Boyle reports:
Dead animals and reports of sickness after Ohio toxic train derailment
Louise Boyle reports on the environmental impacts of a train derailment in Ohio which released toxic chemicals into the air, surface soils, and surface waters
