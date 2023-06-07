Air quality – live: New York hits record pollution as Canada wildfire smoke shuts airports and risks millions
The Big Apple is currently ranked fifth for the worst air quality in the world
New York City was blanketed in a science-fiction like orange glow by Wednesday afternoon as more thick smoke poured south from Canada’s devastating wildfires.
The Big Apple was ranked number one for the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday afternoon with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at one stage reaching above 350 - a level described as “hazardous”.
New Yorkers were advised not to go outdoors by the mayor, and wear masks to protect themselves if they did so. Schools cancelled outdoor activities while there were temporary ground stops at regional airports including LaGuardia and Newark.
The entire US Northeast is battling smoke moving south from more than 400 wildfires raging in Canada which have led to mass evacuations in the province of Quebec. Canadian officials warned that this could be the country’s worst wildfire season on record, with over 6.7 million acres already scorched.
Climate scientists agree: although fires are part of the ecosystem in some regions, the climate crisis is making them more frequent and intense.
Dozens of studies have linked larger wildfires to global heating that is caused by emissions from burning of fossil fuels.
Flights were temporarily grounded due to ‘hazardous’ air pollution
Federal authorities temporarily grounded flights at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport “due to low visibility” from wildfire smoke smothering the East Coast.
Departures were grounded until 2pm (ET) on 7 June, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency also delayed flights from the upper midwestern US and on east coast bound for LaGuardia.
Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey also announced a ground delay. The airport announced that the “current smoke condition” may impact flights and urged travelers to check with their airlines “to determine the status of your flight.”
Alex Woodward has more below.
LaGuardia flights temporarily grounded as wildfire smoke clogs air travel across US
New York City’s skies darkened on Wednesday afternoon as wildfire smoke drifted across Northeast
Yankees, other pro sports teams cancel games as poor air quality continues
The MLB’s New York Yankees are among the numerous professional sports franchises that canceled games on Wednesday due to Canadian wildfires causing poor air quality throughout the Northeast.
The team announced on Wednesday it would reschedule a game against the Chicago White Sox for tomorrow.
Other teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies and the WNBA’s New York Liberty, also canceled games.
More wildfire smoke possible in the coming days and weeks, National Weather Service says
While the wildfires in Canada remain “large, uncontained, and active, they will likely continue to generate smoke”, the US National Weather Service said on Wednesday.
“So in the next week or two at the very least, a lot will be determined by the wind direction and where that causes the smoke to spread,” the agency added.
The weather pattern will remain much the same through this weekend with a stalled low-pressure system near Maine and the Canadian Maritime Provinces.
This means northerly winds from the fires in Quebec, directing the smoke into portions of the east coast, NWS added.
Yankees and White Sox meet to decide whether they will play tonight’s game
Officials from the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox met at 4pm on Wednesday to decide whether to play tonight’s game, according to The New York Daily News.
This was the scene this afternoon at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx amid New York City’s precipitous decline in air quality.
Satellites capture Quebec’s ferocious wildfires from space
Satellites have captured Quebec’s ferocious wildfires from space as smoke continues to blanket large parts of Canada and Northeastern United States.
“This cluster of fires is the main culprit for smoky skies across the Northeast US,” reported the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University.
Looking back: ‘Bladerunner’ skies on the US West Coast
The United States has been here before: In September 2020, dozens of wildfires raging in California, Oregon and Washington blanketed the west coast in dense smoke and turned the sky a deep, menacing orange.
The Independent’s piece from 10 September 2020 is at the link below.
Why did the sky turn to orange and red during wildfires?
Dozens of wildfires, raging in California, Oregon and Washington, has blanketed the west coast in dense smoke this week
Scenes from New York City on Wednesday June 7th, 2023
Watch: ‘Unbelievable’ time-lapse of New York City being enshrouded in smoke
The National Weather Service described scenes in New York City as “almost unbelievable” as the agency shared a timelapse video of smoke enshrouding Manhattan.
“Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible,” NWS said.
New York City hits ‘hazardous’ levels of air pollution
New York City was ranked number one for the worst air quality in the world at 2pm local time on Wednesday.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) for the city is at 342 - a “hazardous” level of air pollution, according to global monitor IQAir.
In a sign of how extreme conditions are New Delhi in India - which regularly experiences terrible air quality - was in second place with an AQI of 190. Toronto is in fourth place with AQI 160.
Today is ‘Clean Air Day’ in Canada
In a bitter twist, today - June 7, 2023 - is Clean Air Day in Canada, a time to “recognize how important good air quality is to our health, our environment, and the economy”.
In a press release, the Canadian government notes: “Air pollution knows no boundaries. It can affect every area of Canada including urban and rural areas. That’s why this year’s theme is ‘Clean Air Everywhere’.”
Air pollution contributes to over 15,000 premature deaths each year in Canada.
Toronto currently has the third worst air quality of any city in the world, according to global monitor IQAir.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies