New York City was blanketed in a science-fiction like orange glow by Wednesday afternoon as more thick smoke poured south from Canada’s devastating wildfires.

The Big Apple was ranked number one for the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday afternoon with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at one stage reaching above 350 - a level described as “hazardous”.

New Yorkers were advised not to go outdoors by the mayor, and wear masks to protect themselves if they did so. Schools cancelled outdoor activities while there were temporary ground stops at regional airports including LaGuardia and Newark.

The entire US Northeast is battling smoke moving south from more than 400 wildfires raging in Canada which have led to mass evacuations in the province of Quebec. Canadian officials warned that this could be the country’s worst wildfire season on record, with over 6.7 million acres already scorched.

Climate scientists agree: although fires are part of the ecosystem in some regions, the climate crisis is making them more frequent and intense.

Dozens of studies have linked larger wildfires to global heating that is caused by emissions from burning of fossil fuels.