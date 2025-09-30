Mackerel fishing should be cut by 70% to prevent stock collapse, scientists say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists say the fishing of mackerel should be cut by more than 70% next year in the north-east Atlantic to help prevent the collapse of fish stocks.

The latest advice from the International Council for Exploration of the Sea (Ices) recommends a catch limit of 174,357 tonnes be set in 2026 for all mackerel stocks in the region and its adjacent waters.

It marks a 70% reduction from the catch limit of 576,958 tonnes that Ices recommended for 2025.

But it also comes as a 77% reduction on the 755,143 tonnes that the scientists estimate will be caught this year.

Ices gives advice on maximum catches that would allow stocks to continue to be fished sustainably.

But catch limits agreed annually between the EU and coastal countries in the region, including the UK and Norway, have consistently exceeded levels recommended by scientist.

Since 2010, mackerel quotas have been set an average 39% higher than those given in the scientific advice.

Overfishing has resulted in depleting mackerel stocks in the north-east Atlantic, with Ices saying the species, and the wider fishing industry, could face long-term risks unless countries stick to recommended catch limits.

Conservationists have recently warned that while some management measures are in place in the region, enforcement remains insufficient.

They also highlight the lack of a unified management plan between countries to prevent overfishing.

Erin Priddle, director of Northern Europe at the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), said: “Today’s advice is a stark warning: without urgent action, mackerel stocks are at very real risk of collapse.

“The science is clear, and now, after years of inaction, governments must put aside political deadlock and work together to agree quotas in line with scientific evidence for the long-term sustainability of this critically important species.

“The MSC has been calling for action for years, urging decision-makers to heed the science before it’s too late for this vital stock.

“Sustainable alternatives are available, with some brands already choosing to switch, but lasting change will only come if ministers act now to safeguard the future of this iconic species and the fisheries and communities that depend on it.”

Earlier this year, the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) lowered its rating for mackerel in the latest sustainable fish guide, warning of immense pressure to the species.

The charity first took mackerel off the “best choice” list, downgrading it from green to amber, two years ago due to overfishing but this year it warned that mackerel numbers are reaching breaking point.

The PA news agency has contacted the Environment Department for comment.