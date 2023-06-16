✕ Close High tide and strong winds witnessed as ‘Biparjoy’ approaches India coast

A vast swathe of western India and neighbouring southern Pakistan that suffered deadly floods last year are beginning to suffer a new deluge after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat province.

Rain pelted the shores, and skies darkened along the Arabian Sea, while dust storms hampered evacuation and rescue work on land.

It will cross between Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi and the Mandavi city in India but its impact can be felt across large parts of southern Pakistan and western India, including Mumbai.

Videos from residents show ferocious winds uprooting trees and blowing away roofs while large parts of coastal regions lay submerged in water.

Both countries have evacuated over 180,000 people from low-lying areas with the impact of the cyclone expected to continue for the next two to three days.

Biparjoy is this year’s first major storm threatening India and the first major disaster posing a threat to Pakistan after last year’s devastating floods killed 1,700 people.

Recent studies show cyclones in the Arabian Sea are getting stronger and wetter as the sea surface temperature increased by 1.2C to 1.4C in recent decades.