Sunak reverses decision to skip Cop27 and will attend UN climate talks
The Prime Minister had faced increasing pressure to show climate leadership, as predecessor Boris Johnson announced he would attend.
Rishi Sunak has reversed his decision to skip Cop27 and will attend the climate summit in Egypt next week, he has announced.
The Prime Minister wrote on Twitter that there was “no long-term prosperity without action on climate change”, and no energy security without investing in renewables, as he confirmed he would attend this year’s UN talks.
Mr Sunak was initially not planning to attend, with Downing Street saying he was focusing on “depressing domestic challenges”.
However, the announcement by his predecessor Boris Johnson he was going to the talks piled further pressure on the PM to backtrack on his decision.
He had also faced widespread calls to attend, including from his own climate chief Alok Sharma, who presided over the Cop26 summit in Glasgow last year.
