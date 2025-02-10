‘Feral’ pigs ‘illegally’ let loose in the Cairngorms, park authority says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Feral” pigs have been illegally released in the Cairngorms, the park authority has said.

On Monday, the Cairngorms National Park Authority said the pigs were seen near the Uath Lochans area of the park, and staff attempted to capture the “relatively domesticated” animals.

The authority said they appear to have been illegally abandoned in the park grounds.

A spokesman said on Facebook: “We are aware that feral pigs have been spotted in an area of the Cairngorms National Park near Uath Lochans.

“The Park Authority is working closely with partners – including NatureScot and Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) – to ascertain the full facts on the ground and Forestry and Land Scotland is currently attempting to trap the animals.

“The animals appear to be relatively domesticated and it is likely that this is an illegal release.

“The park authority condemns any illegal release of animals in the strongest possible terms.”

Three lynx were illegally released in the park last month, one of which died shortly after they were captured.

Scottish Land and Estates (SLE), which supports rural businesses, condemned the “reckless” release, and encouraged anyone with information to contact police.

Ross Ewing, director of moorland at SLE, said: “This appears to be a reckless and illegal act which demonstrates a total disregard for both animal welfare and the wider environment.

“We saw the tragic consequences of last month’s illegal lynx release, which resulted in the death of one of the animals.

“Those responsible for these incidents show little concern for the welfare of the species they release or the serious impacts they could have.

“Anyone with information about this incident should contact Police Scotland by calling 101.”

A NatureScot spokesman said: “We are aware of a number of sightings of feral pigs in the Insh area.

“FLS are leading on trapping these animals and we are liaising with partner agencies to ascertain the full circumstances of how they came to be in the area.

“We understand that Police Scotland has also been informed of the situation.”

FLS and Police Scotland were approached for comment.