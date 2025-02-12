Call for ‘decisive action’ against guerrilla rewilding as pigs remain at large

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A gamekeeping body has said authorities should “act decisively” to prevent “guerrilla rewilding” from becoming the norm after a group of pigs were illegally released in the Cairngorms.

The animals, which were released in the Uath Lochans area of the Cairngorms National Park on Monday, have now been located.

On Wednesday, Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) said its staff were still trying to contain and humanely trap the animals.

The FLS said they would take advice from NatureScot and Police Scotland on what to do with them, and added they must be contained for their own welfare, and also due to the risk of spreading diseases through the park.

the authorities have to act decisively to ensure that this type of guerrilla rewilding does not take hold in Scotland as the norm Scottish Gamekeepers Association

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) described the release as a “selfish and thoughtless act” that jeopardised the welfare of the animals, as well as posing a risk both to livestock and to the public.

It came after four lynx were illegally released in the park last month, one of which died shortly after they were captured.

The SGA said the release of the pigs appeared to be a form of “guerrilla rewilding” by people “frustrated” at official reintroduction processes.

“Rewilding is becoming popularised as a concept, and there’s a lot of organisations pushing the rewilding mantra,” they said.

“It would appear that this is more a form of guerrilla rewilding.

“Perhaps people or devotees within that movement are becoming frustrated at the standard stakeholder processes which must happen around any reintroduction of species.”

The process, they explained, included “negotiation with the people on the ground that will be most impacted” by any reintroduction – such as farmers and local communities.

“It’s the people who have to deal with the consequences of that, they should ultimately have the final sign-off, because they have got to live with it every day,” he said.

“If that process is not followed, then the authorities have to act decisively to ensure that this type of guerrilla rewilding does not take hold in Scotland as the norm”.

They added that the Scottish Government had “emboldened” people to reintroduce species illegally when they took no action following the illegal release of beavers as early as 2001.

The SGA said the government’s decision to instead protect the animals, alongside those reintroduced in an official trial in 2009, set “a tone and a precedent” for this kind of action.

The organisation said that it is not known whether there is any connection between the release of the pigs and the lynx, though it is a possibility.

On Tuesday, FLS north region area wildlife manager Tom Cameron said: “FLS staff have located the pigs and are now working to contain them.

“As we work to do this, we are asking anyone not involved with the operation to stay away from the area so trained staff can do their job and the animals are not unduly stressed or startled.

“From their behaviour, it is apparent that these are domesticated pigs and the hope is we can live trap the group using a corral trapping system.

“Once caught, FLS will take advice from NatureScot and Police Scotland on what to do with them.”

He added: “It is important to contain the pigs. This is for their own welfare and because we don’t know their origin or whether there is the potential for them to spread any disease across domesticated livestock in the area.”

Police Scotland said it is aware of the incident, but is not actively involved at this stage.

On Monday, the park authority said on Facebook: “We are aware that feral pigs have been spotted in an area of the Cairngorms National Park near Uath Lochans.

“The park authority is working closely with partners: including NatureScot and FLS; to ascertain the full facts on the ground and FLS is currently attempting to trap the animals.

“The animals appear to be relatively domesticated and it is likely that this is an illegal release.

“The park authority condemns any illegal release of animals in the strongest possible terms.”

Scottish Land and Estates (SLE), which supports rural businesses, has condemned the “reckless” release of the pigs, and encouraged anyone with information to contact police.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.