California weather - live: Tornado warning near LA as thousands left without power in the snow
California’s first blizzard warning since 1989
California is in for a punishing weekend of heavy snow, with blizzard conditions in mountain areas, torrential rain and bitterly cold temperatures.
It is the state’s first blizzard warning since 1989 with record snowfall forecast in some high elevation areas. Up to 8ft of snow is expected in the mountains outside of Los Angeles on Saturday.
“Travel will be VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE due to the extremely heavy snow and extremely high winds expected,” warned the National Weather Service’s San Diego office in southern California.
A coast-to-coast winter storm has pummeled much of the western and northern United States this week, styming travel plans and leaving nearly 1million people without power.
But the country was a landscape of climate extremes: While deep Arctic air caused temperatures to plummet as much as 30 to 40 degrees below average in parts of the West and Plains, the US also experienced its first 100-degree day of 2023. Falcon Lake in Texas hit 100F on Wednesday as temperature records were broken across the Southwest.
Tornado and water spout warnings in Los Angeles area
Intense showers and thunderstorms are shifting eastward toward southeast Santa Barbara and southern Ventura Counties, the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office warned on Friday morning.
“Expect potential for very heavy rain, road flooding, small hail, & gusty winds. Ocean waterspouts & land-based tornadoes are possible through noon,” forecasters said.
Winter Storm Olive: Why do we name extreme weather events?
Winter Storm Olive has battered the US this week with heavy snow, blizzard conditions and significant ice, prompting the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
The custom of naming large weather events weather goes back to the early 20th century and the dawn of radio which enabled ship-to-shore communications for the first time.
The idea of personifying weather events was to distinguish between them, and make it easier to remember than a numerical sequence.
Meteorologists, coast guards and ships’ captains could then relay information without fear of misunderstanding.
How do storms and hurricanes get their names?
Odd custom of personifying storms and hurricanes dates back a century
California governor’s office shares list of warming centers as state braces for bitter cold
The California governor’s office shared a list of warming centers, travel alerts, and tips on how to prepare and stay safe during the severe winter weather.
National Weather Service’s latest update for California
A very cold, slow-moving storm is moving south along the West Coast of California on Friday before slowly pivoting into the Southwest.
California will see the greatest winter storm impacts on Friday with multiple rounds of heavy snowfall coupled with strong winds causing blizzard conditions over some of the higher terrain and mountain passes, according to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) latest report.
This includes the central and southern Sierra Nevada, and the high terrain of Transverse Range in southern California.
Downed trees and power lines which will contribute to power outage concerns, NWS said.
For a state that’s used to 72F and sunny, it will be unusually cold. In some areas very close to the Pacific Coast and also into the interior valleys that are not accustomed to seeing snow, there may be some accumulating snowfall, forecasters noted.
There will be as much as three to five feet for the Sierra Nevada, with more snow possible at the highest peaks.
One other big issue will be the threat of heavy rainfall and flooding for coastal areas of southern California below the snow level. Several inches of rain are expected locally, increasing the risk of runoff.
California weather in pictures
Treacherous road conditions were taking hold in the Angeles National Forest. Forecasters warned that travel would difficult if not impossible in places due to heavy snow and high winds.
Where are the power outages in California?
More than 124,000 people were currently without power in California, according to utility tracker Poweroutage.us
The worst impacts were currently in the north of the state with Lake County experiencing the heaviest impacts.
Watch: Snow blankets the Santa Cruz mountains in northern California
California’s winter storm in pictures: Calm before the storm
Warnings issued for California
A coast-to-coast storm that paralyzed roads and blacked out nearly 1 million homes and businesses was set to pound California on Friday, sparking warnings about floods and blizzards.
The National Weather Service warned of a “cold and dangerous winter storm” through Saturday.
Up to eight feet of snow could fall in some mountains near Los Angeles, which could create whiteout conditions as winds gust to 75 mph and an increased risk of avalanches, forecasters said.
The weather service issued rare blizzard warnings for Southern California mountain areas and urged drivers to avoid dangerous roads.
