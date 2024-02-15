California faces three new storms in wake of devastating atmospheric river event: Live
Concern in areas already saturated by weeks of rain in California
California is bracing for more extreme weather this week following the devastating impacts of an atmospheric, “river in the sky” event.
Although conditions are not expected to be as severe as the state has seen recently, officials say there is cause for concern.
Last week, swathes of the state experienced torrential downpours, flash flooding and hurricane-force winds. Los Angeles had 500 landslides in a matter of days. Nine people were killed from falling trees, vehicle collisions, and cars being swept away by raging waters.
The first of the three new weather systems blew in from the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, though with moderate impacts. The storm will continue to push eastwards through the weekend.
The next two storms are expected to sweep ashore from early next week, bringing more heavy downpours for much of the state.
The incoming rounds of heavy precipitation have the potential to produce isolated flash flooding along the northern California coast, the National Weather Service warned, before pushing into central and southern parts of the state.
Dark skies, bad weather could have led to fatal California helicopter crash that killed six people
Two aviation experts who reviewed newly released photos and video of Friday’s helicopter crash that killed a prominent Nigerian banker and five others said the flight likely should have been canceled because of poor nighttime weather conditions in Southern California‘s Mojave Desert.
The National Transportation Safety Board released photos and video of the mangled wreckage this week as its investigators continue to look into what caused the crash. The agency’s preliminary investigation report will be released in the coming weeks.
Weather reports from the time show a mix of rain and snow, and the aircraft flew over a remote area of the desert that likely would have had few lights for the pilot to navigate by, other than cars’ headlights and taillights along the interstate.
Dark skies, bad weather could have led to fatal California helicopter crash that killed 6
U.S. safety investigators are looking into what caused last week's helicopter crash that killed the CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks and five others
Watch: Understanding California’s mudslide risks
Storms arrive again in California
A new system came ashore on Wednesday from the Pacific, though with moderate impact. By Thursday, officials say they expect this latest storm to have moved well inland, bringing heavy snow to the Cascades, Sierra Nevada, and also the northern Rockies.
However the National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles says that by next week – Sunday through to Tuesday – harsher conditions will return again.
Ryan Kittell, meteorologist for NWS Los Angeles told The Independent that details of the coming storm and its severity were still uncertain.
“We are looking at another slow moving storm system to impact our area mainly Sunday through Tuesday of next week,” he said. “It is an atmospheric river with a potential for moderate to heavy rainfall, but there’s a lot of details that are uncertain at this point.”
Welcome to The Independent’s California weather blog
