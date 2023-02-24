✕ Close Related video

California is in for a punishing weekend of heavy snow, torrential rain and bitterly cold temperatures.

It’s the state’s first blizzard warning since 1989 with record snowfall forecast in some high-elevation areas. Up to 8ft of snow is expected in the mountains outside of Los Angeles on Saturday. The National Weather Service warned that travel would be very difficult to impossible.

Friday morning also brought the threat of ocean water spouts and land-based tornadoes in the Los Angeles area of southeast Santa Barbara and southern Ventura counties.

A coast-to-coast winter storm has pummeled much of the western and northern United States this week, styming travel plans and leaving nearly 1million people without power.

But the country was a landscape of climate extremes: While deep Arctic air caused temperatures to plummet as much as 30 to 40 degrees below average in parts of the West and Plains, the US also experienced its first 100-degree day of 2023. Falcon Lake in Texas hit 100F on Wednesday as temperature records were broken across the Southwest.