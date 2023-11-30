King hails ‘fantastic’ climate technologies as he opens Dubai science campus

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King has described new climate technologies as “fantastic” during a visit to open a university science campus in Dubai.

Charles spoke to engineers and students at the new Dubai campus of Heriot-Watt University, which is based in Edinburgh, and was shown a host of technologies designed to combat climate change.

The visit is one of a number of engagements for Charles on Thursday, including several bilateral talks with world leaders, before he gives the opening address at the Cop28 climate summit on Friday.

After greeting well-wishers, Charles was joined on the tour by Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron.

Greeting the King, Lord Cameron said he “would not have missed it for the world”.

Charles said new technology designed to capture greenhouse gases is “really encouraging” as he was shown several green inventions.

They also include fishing nets that can release fish if they are the wrong species, and new kinds of solar panels.

Charles also met Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, with the pair shaking hands and sharing a brief conversation before the King spoke to dozens of students and staff outside the building.

Before leaving, he formally opened the campus and unveiled a plaque.

Charles is meeting multiple climate and world leaders throughout Thursday before addressing Cop28 on Friday at Expo City Dubai.

He met with the president of Nigeria earlier on Thursday and will meet other world leaders as he promotes peace across the wider region.