Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Protester pours ‘human faeces’ over Sir Captain Tom Moore memorial

Campaign group End Private Jets is calling for ban on private planes to reduce emissions

Matt Mathers
Monday 03 October 2022 09:34
Comments

Captain Tom Moore: Centenarian who inspired a nation with his COVID fundraising laid to rest

A climate activist has poured what she claimed was “human faeces” on a memorial for the late war veteran Sir Captain Tom Moore in protest against the use of private jets.

A video of the protest was posted online by a campaign group calling itself End Private Jets, which is calling for a ban on private planes to reduce the amount of harmful carbon being emitted into the earth’s atmosphere.

“Every time a private jet takes off, it pours a bucket of s*** and blood on everything Captain Tom stood for,” Maddie Budd, a 21-year-old former medical student, said after pouring a brown liquid substance over the life-size memorial.

Veteran Sir Tom became a hero during the Covid pandemic after walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April 2020, raising more than £32m for the NHS.

Recommended

He died in Bedford Hospital in February 2021 after testing positive for the virus.

The climate activist was arrested on 1 October on suspicion of criminal damage by the Metropolitan Police, on behalf of Derbyshire Constabulary, following the protest.

Some people reacted angrily to the protest. A Twitter user named Austin Cox said he gifted the memorial to Thistley Meadow village in Derbyshire and vowed to call the police.

"[I] would like to inform you that we will be pursuing Maddie for vandalism, we will work with the police to ensure this taken as far as possible," he wrote in a message to End Private Jets.

Explaining her decision to target the memorial, Maddie, from Wales, said: “People are going to say that he's a hero, people are going to say that this is profoundly, obscenely disrespectful to his life, and to the NHS he stood up for. And I agree.

“I was studying to become a doctor because I believe in taking care of people.”

Recommended

She added: “If we believe that the NHS is important, if we believe in taking care of each other, if we believe that NHS workers are doing essential work, why are forcing our healthcare system into collapse, why are we forcing our civilisation into collapse, why is basically no one taking this genocide of all humanity seriously?”

Captain Sir Tom Moore was knighted by Her Majesty the Queen at Windsor Castle in July 2020 and received more than 150,000 cards on his 100th birthday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in