The Independent has launched a petition calling on world leaders to take meaningful action on the climate crisis immediately.

We believe the world can’t afford to wait for action to tackle the climate emergency and we want global leaders at the Cop26 UN climate summit to agree on securing global net zero by mid-century and keeping the 1.5C target from Paris within reach. (Scroll down to sign the petition)

And you can join us by signing our petition which also calls for leaders to tackle the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis as one, ensuring efforts to protect and restore nature are at the heart of methods to stop global heating.

We are wanting to ensure the voices of the world’s most climate-vulnerable communities, including indigenous people, must be at the forefront of conversations taking place at Cop26 in Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November.

To join in our fight in helping to encourage world leaders to hit our climate targets please sign our petition below. We thank you for your support.

We launch this petition as an organisation which has long-recognised the gravity of the climate crisis.

Pioneering, agenda-setting climate journalism has been a central pillar of our coverage for decades – acknowledging the fact that this is the defining issue of our times.

And to prove our commitment to you, our readers, earlier this month we offered five pledges. To read our pledges click here.