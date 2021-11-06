✕ Close Greta Thunberg denounces COP26 as a failure

Climate protesters are set to take to the streets in Glasgow, London and around the world today in a demand for swifter action to combat the global heating crisis.

In Glasgow, crowd are due to march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green for a rally at 3pm. The march in London is planned to start at 12.45pm and will descend on Trafalgar Square two hours later.

The demonstrations will come as dozens of governments detail their plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.

Leaders at Cop26 will also promise to tackle the way land is used, including the destruction of forest to make room for crops like soy and palm oil.