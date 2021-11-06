Cop26 Glasgow news – live: Protests planned in UK and around world, as leaders pledge farming emissions cut
Dozens of governments signing up to agriculture and land use promises
Climate protesters are set to take to the streets in Glasgow, London and around the world today in a demand for swifter action to combat the global heating crisis.
In Glasgow, crowd are due to march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green for a rally at 3pm. The march in London is planned to start at 12.45pm and will descend on Trafalgar Square two hours later.
The demonstrations will come as dozens of governments detail their plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.
Leaders at Cop26 will also promise to tackle the way land is used, including the destruction of forest to make room for crops like soy and palm oil.
Cop26: What happens after world leaders leave the climate summit?
It has been an eventful first week at the Cop26 climate summit, writes Daisy Dunne.
The first few days saw world leaders such as President Joe Biden, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and India’s Narendra Modi descend on Glasgow to make new promises on tackling the climate crisis. Mr Modi stole the show on Monday when he announced India would aim for net zero by 2070.
But what happens now that all the world leaders have gone?
‘Global north greenwash festival’: Greta Thunberg slams Cop26
An estimated 25,000 protesters – many of whom were children and young people – gathered in Glasgow city centre on Friday to call on the privileged and powerful leaders inside the halls of Cop26 to act faster on the climate crisis.
Among them were some of the most recognisable faces of the Fridays For Future (FFF) school strike movement including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate of Uganda, and Mitzi Jonelle Tan from the Philippines, writes Louise Boyle.
Several hours after a jubilant crowd began to gather on the sunny but cold afternoon, Ms Thunberg took to the stage. She began by calling Cop26 a “failure” and accused world leaders of actively creating loopholes to benefit themselves and to “continue profiting from this destructive system”.
Climate protests planned today - follow along as The Independent covers them live and on the ground
Good morning. There will be a number of climate protests taking place in the UK and around the world today.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected take to the streets in London, Glasgow and elsewhere in Britain.
The marches come after thousands of youth activists, including Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate marched through Glasgow on Friday protesting against investment in fossil fuels and failure to tackle the climate crisis.
Many have already begun marching in Australia.
During a march in Sydney, young people demanded: “Abolish the rich to save the planet.”
Cop26 climate talks: World governments pledge to cut farming emissions
Dozens of governments are due to pledge urgent action and investment to protect nature and shift to more sustainable ways of farming at the Glasgow climate talks, writes Jane Dalton.
Announcing plans to reform agricultural practices, the UK government acknowledged there was “an urgent need to reform the way we grow and consume food” to tackle climate change.
But it failed to mention reducing meat and dairy consumption - despite warnings that it will be impossible to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C without dramatic cuts worldwide in their production.
