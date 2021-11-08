Cop26 Glasgow news – live: UK pledges £290m as focus shifts to climate finance
As the Cop26 summit resumes in Glasgow after a day off on Sunday, the issue of loss and damage will take centre stage at the meetings today.
Flooding, drought and heatwaves claimed hundreds of lives in 2021 and the countries hardest hit by the climate crisis are often the poorest and have contributed the least to climate change.
Who should be funding climate adaption? This is the question the summit will try to find a consensus on this week.
Governments including Bangladesh, the Maldives and the Netherlands — which are expected to be among those most severely impacted by climate change as sea levels rise — are expected to attend the meeting, among several others.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, tens of thousands of climate protesters took to the streets in Glasgow, London and around the world in a demand for swifter action to combat the global heating crisis. In Glasgow, up to 50,000 people joined a march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, as the first week of Cop26 ended.
UK pledges £290m to help poorer countries
The UK, which is hosting the crucial Cop26 talks, has announced £290m to help poorer countries deal with extreme weather and other climate calamities.
The majority of money from the UK will go to Asia Pacific nations to deal with the impact of global warming, the government said.
This comes ahead of Monday’s session at the summit focusing on “loss and damage” as diplomats and negotiators are hoping to raise further funding pledges from other countries to add to the billions already raised from states including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the US.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK International champion on adaptation and resilience for the Cop26 presidency, said: “We must act now to stop climate change from pushing more people into poverty. We know that climate impacts disproportionately affect those already most vulnerable.
“We are aiming for significant change that will ultimately contribute to sustainable development and a climate-resilient future for all, with no one left behind.”
The Independent’s policy correspondent Jon Stone reports
Push for climate finance to continue
At the Cop26 summit on Monday, the focus will shift to the matter of climate finance as countries try to reach a consensus on the critical issue.
Climate finance refers to the financial support developed countries are supposed to provide developing and under-developed countries in dealing with global warming and compensation for the damage that is already done to the environment by some rich nations.
The issue is a longstanding one in front of the UN climate summits held so far, however, the pledges made by the developed countries haven’t been honoured fully.
Ministers from various countries are to focus on the issue today with a dedicated “climate adaptation loss and damage day”.
Governments including Bangladesh, the Maldives and the Netherlands — which are expected to be among those most severely impacted by climate change as sea levels rise — are expected to attend the meeting.
