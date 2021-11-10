✕ Close Cop26- Nancy Pelosi says climate crisis a matter of ‘justice and equality’.mp4

Boris Johnson is heading back to the Cop26 summit to try to kick-start the troubled negotiations, amid a fresh warning that they are on course to fail.

The prime minister was expected to return to Glasgow at the end of the week – but will now travel, by train, on Wednesday to encourage “ambitious action” to halt the climate emergency.

It comes as the annual Climate Change Performance Index found that, of 90 countries assessed, not a single one was doing enough to mitigate global warming. The index’s authors left the top three slots blank, with Denmark ranking fourth. The UK makes the top 10.

And earlier a new update from the Climate Action Tracker found that nations’ current plans to slash emissions by the end of this decade would result in 2.4C of heating by 2100. Analysts have suggested up to one billion people could face deadly levels of heat stress if global warming reaches even 2C above pre-industrial levels.

